The global oncology-based in vivo contract research organization (CRO) market was valued at US$1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Market growth is supported by rising cancer incidence, expanding oncology drug pipelines, increased outsourcing of preclinical research and growing investment in targeted therapies, immunotherapies and gene therapies.

The market report delivers an in-depth assessment of oncology-based in vivo CRO market trends, growth drivers, competitive developments, segment opportunities and regional forecasts. It provides strategic intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research institutions, investors and other organizations involved in oncology drug discovery and preclinical development.

Oncology-Based In Vivo CRO Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for specialized oncology preclinical research services continues to increase as drug developers pursue more complex therapeutic modalities. In vivo CROs support pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, toxicology and efficacy studies using patient-derived xenograft, syngeneic and transgenic models. These capabilities help sponsors evaluate therapeutic performance, optimize dosage strategies and generate data required to advance oncology candidates toward clinical trials.

Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic services represent important areas of demand because of their role in early-stage drug development. Efficacy and toxicology testing are also gaining strategic importance as sponsors seek more predictive models and stronger evidence packages before initiating human studies.

Technology adoption is further strengthening the oncology-based in vivo CRO market. Advanced imaging, biomarker analysis and model characterization are improving study precision, efficiency and translational relevance. Meanwhile, partnerships between CROs and biopharmaceutical companies are helping sponsors access specialized infrastructure and expertise while controlling internal research costs and accelerating development timelines.

Additional growth is being generated by government funding for cancer research and the expanding population of biotechnology startups developing CAR-T therapies, bispecific antibodies, targeted agents and other innovative oncology treatments. These companies increasingly rely on outsourced preclinical capabilities to evaluate efficacy, safety and mechanisms of action.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the global oncology-based in vivo CRO market by indication, including solid tumors, blood cancer and other indications. The solid tumors segment is forecast to reach US$882.1 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 7.8%. The blood cancer segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the analysis period.

Research activity spans major indications such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and hematologic malignancies. Lung and breast cancer studies account for a substantial share of demand, supported by high disease prevalence and active therapeutic pipelines.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. The U.S. oncology-based in vivo CRO market was valued at US$302.3 million in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$309 million by 2032. The report also examines market developments across Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe and other high-growth international markets.

Report Scope and Strategic Benefits



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ million.

Detailed evaluation of solid tumors, blood cancer and other oncology indications.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, technology trends and evolving outsourcing strategies.

Competitive intelligence addressing the market presence and prospects of leading oncology CRO participants.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, partnership development and revenue growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global oncology-based in vivo CRO market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers and restraints will have the greatest impact on market growth?

Which indications and geographic markets offer the strongest expansion opportunities?

How are competitive positions changing across major regions? Which companies are influencing the development of the global market?

Companies Featured in the Report

Company coverage includes Champion Oncology, Inc.; Charles River Laboratories; Covance; Crown Bioscience; Eurofins Scientific; Evotec; ICON plc; Living Tumor Laboratory; MI Bioresearch, Inc.; Taconic Biosciences; The Jackson Laboratory; WuXi AppTec; and Xentech.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Market Intelligence



Expert perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from industry, enterprise and academic specialists to add strategic context beyond conventional published research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity and market-relevant conversations before they are fully represented in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other verified sources.

Strategic direction: The report connects market signals with underlying growth drivers to identify developments likely to influence future business and investment decisions.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level analysis to examine organizations shaping the oncology-based in vivo CRO competitive landscape. Relevant market share analysis: Where appropriate, competitive shares are evaluated by major region to reflect geographic differences in market structure and participation.

This comprehensive oncology-based in vivo CRO market report equips decision-makers with the data, competitive intelligence and forward-looking analysis required to identify opportunities, evaluate risks and develop effective strategies in the rapidly evolving oncology research services sector.

Key Attributes

