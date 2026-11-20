MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four Austin-area emergency rooms are accepting new, unwrapped toys, holiday gifts, and wrapping supplies for the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's 7th annual Holiday Toy Drive

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room (Ally Medical ER) is an official collection partner for the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce 's 7th annual Holiday Toy Drive, which runs November 16 through December 5, 2026. Community members can drop off new, unwrapped toys, holiday gifts, and wrapping supplies 24/7 at four Ally Medical ER locations in Central Austin, South Austin, Cedar Park, and Round Rock.

The Chamber's Health & Wellness Committee organizes the drive to benefit The SAFE Alliance (SAFE), a nonprofit that supports survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and exploitation, and domestic violence. SAFE serves approximately 1,700 children each year through its SAFE Holidays Program. Toys that are not distributed by Christmas are kept for children entering SAFE's emergency shelter.

“It's amazing to see everyone come together this time of year, and we're happy to be a drop-off site. We're an ER, so we're open 24/7, which means you can bring a toy whenever it's easy for you, morning or midnight. One toy or a whole bag, it all helps make the holidays a little brighter for those in need,” said Mariah Baeza, Community Outreach Coordinator at Ally Medical ER Round Rock.

Ally Medical ER's mission is to deliver exemplary experiences to the patients, team members, and communities it serves. Serving as a toy drive drop-off site is one way the team gives back to the community outside the emergency room.

“The holidays are an opportunity to come together as a community and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors. We're thrilled to partner with The SAFE Alliance and, through the generosity of our Health & Wellness Committee, Chamber members, and community partners, help bring extra joy and comfort to families this holiday season,” said Todd Hogan, President & CEO of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“At SAFE, we help families find safety and healing in the aftermath of violence. Joy and play are essential to that healing, and our community has a powerful role in making room for both,” said Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín, Chief Executive Officer of The SAFE Alliance.“A toy can spark imagination, bring a smile, and give a child a chance to simply be a child. We are grateful to the LGBTQ+ Chamber and everyone supporting this drive for bringing those possibilities to children at SAFE.”

Where Can I Donate Toys in Austin?

Bring donations to any of the four Ally Medical ER locations below between November 16 and December 5, 2026. Each location has a donation bin in the lobby, and no appointment is needed. Every location is open 24/7, so donations can be dropped off at any hour.



Ally Medical ER Central Austin: 5525 Burnet Rd Ste A, Austin, TX 78756

Ally Medical ER South Austin: 8721 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Ally Medical ER Cedar Park: 14016 N Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78717 Ally Medical ER Round Rock: 2105 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

What Can I Donate?

Ally Medical ER locations are accepting new, unwrapped toys and gifts. Variety helps, so items for children of all ages and interests are welcome. Please skip oversized items that are hard to store, such as bicycles and battery-operated ride-on vehicles, as well as toy weapons like toy guns and fake knives.

How Else Can I Help SAFE?

Community members can also sponsor a SAFE family through the holiday wish list program, donate gift cards or gift-wrapping supplies, make a financial contribution, or volunteer to sort and wrap gifts in December. Learn more about the Holiday Toy Drive at austinlgbtchamber.com/holiday-toy-drive and SAFE's holiday program at safeaustin.org/safeholidays.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room (Ally Medical ER) operates 12 freestanding emergency rooms across the greater Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas of Texas. Each location is owned by local, board-certified physicians and is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Every location has a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Ally Medical ER's mission is to deliver exemplary experiences to its patients, team members, and the communities it serves. As of November 2026, Ally Medical ER has more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas.

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