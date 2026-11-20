Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Clinical Trials - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular clinical trials market was valued at US$5.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$8.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increased investment in therapeutic innovation, regulatory demand for robust clinical evidence, and the adoption of digital technologies across clinical research.

Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Heart failure, coronary artery disease, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions remain major causes of mortality worldwide. Their growing clinical and economic burden is prompting pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and research organizations to expand cardiovascular drug development programs.

Demand is particularly strong for trials evaluating therapies for treatment-resistant and high-mortality conditions, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, resistant hypertension, and atherosclerosis. Precision medicine is also reshaping cardiovascular research through genetic profiling, biomarker-based patient selection, targeted therapies, biologics, gene therapies, and companion diagnostics.

Regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, continue to require comprehensive evidence of treatment safety and efficacy. At the same time, funding from governments, nonprofit organizations, healthcare foundations, and commercial sponsors is supporting broader cardiovascular research programs and international, multicenter studies.

Technology Transforming Cardiovascular Clinical Research

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving patient identification, recruitment, retention, trial monitoring, and data analysis. AI-enabled platforms can assess large clinical datasets to identify eligible participants, potentially reducing recruitment delays and operating costs.

Wearable technologies and remote monitoring devices-including ECG patches, smartwatches, and biosensors-enable continuous collection of cardiovascular measurements such as heart rate variability and blood pressure. These capabilities provide investigators with timely evidence related to treatment efficacy, patient adherence, and safety.

Decentralized and virtual clinical trial models are also expanding participation by reducing dependence on physical research sites. Remote consultations, digital health platforms, cloud-based trial management systems, and secure data infrastructure are supporting more inclusive, adaptive, and patient-centric studies. Real-world evidence from electronic health records, registries, and connected devices is increasingly being used to complement conventional clinical trial findings.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the cardiovascular clinical trials market by phase, study design, indication, and geography:



Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV clinical trials.

Study design: Interventional studies, observational studies, and expanded access studies.

Indication: Coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, stroke, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias, acute coronary syndrome, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and other indications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Phase IV clinical trials are forecast to reach US$3.8 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The Phase III segment is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR during the analysis period. The U.S. cardiovascular clinical trials market was valued at approximately US$1.5 billion in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 billion by 2032, while additional opportunities are anticipated across Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, contract research organizations, healthcare institutions, and academic centers is driving larger and more geographically diverse cardiovascular studies. Companies featured in the report include:



Acesion Pharma

Acticor Biotech

Anthos Therapeutics

AstraZeneca plc

Caidya

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Heartseed Inc.

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development

MCRA

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Serca Pharmaceuticals

Sheba Medical Center

Verve Therapeutics Worldwide Clinical Trials

Report Benefits and Key Questions

The cardiovascular clinical trials market report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It assesses market dynamics, competitive activity, regional opportunities, growth restraints, emerging technologies, and the outlook for major clinical trial segments.



How will the global cardiovascular clinical trials market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and therapeutic priorities are influencing trial design?

Which phases, indications, and regions offer the strongest growth opportunities?

How are decentralized trials and real-world evidence affecting market development? Which companies are helping shape the competitive environment?

The report also includes company profiles, geographic market analysis, strategic insights, and complimentary updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, healthcare, and academia. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conferences, keynotes, panel sessions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, competitive developments, and emerging opportunities. Where analytically relevant, market share is examined across major regions to reflect geographic differences in competitive structure. The analysis also extends beyond market-level findings to assess the companies participating in and influencing the global cardiovascular clinical trials industry.

Key Attributes

