MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michael A. Darvish v. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Washington, DC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance has filed a Complaint challenging the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's illegal disciplinary process against New York securities broker Michael Darvish. A private corporation, FINRA investigated Mr. Darvish-who had no prior disciplinary history-and charged him with trading too frequently in four customer accounts. FINRA now aims to try him in a January 2027 proceeding that it will oversee, fine him, and bar him from the securities industry for life, all based on hearsay and without effective government supervision. NCLA also plans to ask the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York for a preliminary injunction in Darvish v. FINRA stopping this process, which the Constitution forbids FINRA from carrying out.

FINRA membership is required to work in the securities industry. Mr. Darvish was working as a representative for a FINRA-registered securities firm based in Garden City, New York, when FINRA began investigating the firm and members of its staff. FINRA has charged him with violating its own rules and an SEC regulation by trading excessively in four customer accounts. Two of the customers have passed away, leaving Mr. Darvish unable to ask for their testimony in his defense. FINRA effectively made him unemployable in his industry the moment it launched the case, harming him and his family before he could receive any due process.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the government agency charged with overseeing FINRA, does not provide Mr. Darvish with any path out of this nightmare. SEC does not decide whom FINRA investigates or charges, or who hears a FINRA disciplinary case. In the meantime, FINRA rules penalize firms employing individuals who fight its charges, effectively making them unemployable from the moment charges are filed. If the hearing results in an industry bar or a finding that the individual willfully violated an SEC regulation, then they are immediately legally locked out of the industry. SEC reviews FINRA disciplinary proceedings only after FINRA's appellate arm, and often takes years. The case won't see a courtroom until after the SEC is done, and even then, it will be in an appellate court that defers to the SEC's findings of fact.

FINRA has an inescapable dilemma. If it is a private corporation as it claims to be, then it is a non-state actor violating the Private Nondelegation Doctrine by exercising government power without timely government supervision. However, if FINRA is an arm of the Government, then its hearing officers overseeing disciplinary proceedings are principal“Officers of the United States” who exercise executive power but have not been appointed in accordance with the Appointments Clause in Article II. FINRA hearing officers are unconstitutionally shielded from being removed by the President, who has Article II authority to fire principal officers at will. Their role in overseeing disciplinary proceedings also gives them judicial power in violation of Article III, which reserves that power for courts. This structure, leaving Mr. Darvish without a jury trial in a neutral Article III court, violates his due process rights under the Fifth and Seventh Amendments. Either way, FINRA's proceeding against Mr. Darvish is illegitimate.

NCLA released the following statements:

“FINRA is a private corporation, but would sit as prosecutor, judge and jury over Mr. Darvish-a broker with a clean record of 26 years and no customer complaints. Its rules put people like him out of work before their hearings even begin, and keep them out of work while they appeal. We are asking a federal court to stop this injustice.”

- Alana Black, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“FINRA cannot be both a governmental actor and a private corporation. If governmental, it is directly bound by the Constitution; if private, the Constitution requires far closer SEC supervision to satisfy private nondelegation limits.”

- Andrew Morris, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l