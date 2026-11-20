The global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) chipsets market, valued at US$929.6 million in 2025, is projected to reach US$2.2 billion by 2032. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% between 2025 and 2032, supported by the rapid deployment of connected devices, intelligent building systems, advanced wireless networks and IP-based security infrastructure.

PoE chipsets integrate power delivery and data connectivity through Ethernet networks, enabling more efficient installation and centralized power management for wireless access points, Voice over Internet Protocol phones, network cameras, LED lighting, access-control systems and other connected equipment. Continued development of IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at and IEEE 802.3bt standards is expanding available power capacity and supporting a broader range of applications.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Growth in the Power-Over-Ethernet chipsets market is closely linked to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things devices across commercial, industrial and residential environments. Smart offices, connected homes, automated facilities and intelligent buildings require reliable network connectivity, flexible device placement and efficient power distribution. PoE technology addresses these requirements while reducing dependence on separate electrical infrastructure.

The expansion of Wi-Fi 6, 5G and telecommunications networks is also increasing demand for remotely powered access points and edge devices. Enterprises are deploying denser wireless infrastructure to support higher data volumes, mobile workforces and real-time applications. At the same time, rising investment in IP surveillance, smart lighting and building automation is strengthening demand for Powered Device and Power Sourcing Equipment chipsets.

Energy efficiency, installation flexibility and improved operational control remain important market drivers. Centralized power management can support remote monitoring, scheduled operation and system-wide energy optimization. Integrated safety and device-detection capabilities further encourage adoption in enterprise, industrial and public-sector environments.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Power-Over-Ethernet chipsets market by value in US$ and provides forecasts for the 2025-2032 period.



Type: Powered Device (PD) chipsets and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) chipsets.

Standard: IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at and IEEE 802.3bt.

Application: Ethernet switches and injectors, VoIP phones, LED lighting, network cameras and other applications.

End Use: Industrial, commercial and residential markets. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.

Key Market Insights



The Powered Device chipset segment is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The Power Sourcing Equipment chipset segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the analysis period.

The U.S. Power-Over-Ethernet chipsets market is valued at US$272 million in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$379.1 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 12.4%. Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region are expected to provide additional growth opportunities as connected infrastructure investment increases.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates market participation, geographic presence, product positioning and strategic activity across the Power-Over-Ethernet semiconductor ecosystem. Companies featured include:



Analog Devices, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Onsemi

Semtech Corporation

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks emerging market signals through expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These insights connect early indicators with long-term strategic direction, identifying the technologies, standards, applications and competitive developments likely to influence the global PoE chipsets market. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market analysis, while regional market-share assessments are included where competitive structures differ materially by geography.

Reasons to Purchase the Report



Access independent annual market estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Evaluate high-growth segments by chipset type, standard, application and end-use market.

Identify regional opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other global markets.

Assess the competitive position and geographic presence of leading PoE chipset companies.

Understand the impact of IoT, smart-building automation, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and network security investment.

Support strategic planning, market entry, product development and revenue-growth decisions. Receive complimentary report updates for one year.

The study addresses how the global Power-Over-Ethernet chipsets market is expected to develop through 2032, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market dynamics may change and which companies are positioned to shape the competitive environment.

Key Attributes

