The global dental splints market, valued at US$478.7 million in 2025, is projected to reach US$680.5 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Market growth is being supported by advances in dental materials, increasing diagnoses of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and bruxism, and the accelerating adoption of digital dentistry and customized treatment solutions.

Advanced Materials Improve Dental Splint Performance

Material innovation is reshaping dental splint design, durability and patient comfort. Conventional acrylic and metal products are increasingly being supplemented or replaced by lightweight, biocompatible thermoplastics and fiber-reinforced composites. These materials offer improved strength, wear resistance and clinical performance while supporting more comfortable long-term use.

Antimicrobial coatings and moisture-resistant properties are also helping extend product life and reduce exposure to oral pathogens. At the same time, additive manufacturing is enabling dental laboratories and practices to produce highly customized splints with greater precision and shorter turnaround times. These developments are strengthening demand for high-performance occlusal splints, night guards and related dental appliances.

TMJ Disorders and Bruxism Support Rising Demand

The increasing prevalence of TMJ disorders, teeth grinding and jaw clenching represents a significant dental splints market growth driver. Stress, sleep-related conditions, bite irregularities and age-associated joint degeneration are contributing to greater demand for splint therapy. Growing awareness of the consequences of untreated bruxism-including tooth wear, fractures, jaw discomfort and damage to dental restorations-is encouraging earlier clinical intervention.

Preventive dental care is also gaining importance among patients and practitioners. As more individuals seek solutions that protect teeth and support jaw function, demand is increasing for comfortable, durable and personalized splints suitable for regular or overnight use.

Digital Dentistry Transforms Dental Splint Manufacturing

Digital dentistry is improving the accuracy, efficiency and scalability of dental splint production. Intraoral scanners provide precise digital impressions, while computer-aided design and manufacturing systems support customized appliance development. Three-dimensional printing further reduces production time, material waste and reliance on labor-intensive fabrication processes.

Artificial intelligence-assisted design platforms are also helping practitioners tailor splints to patient anatomy and treatment requirements. These technologies can improve fit, reduce manual errors and support more predictable clinical outcomes. Continued investment in digital dental workflows is expected to make customized dental splints increasingly accessible to dental practices, laboratories and patients.

Dental Splints Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook



Mobility degree: Rigid, semi-rigid and flexible mobility degree products.

Distribution channel: Offline and online distribution channels. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The rigid mobility degree segment is forecast to reach US$360.4 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9%. The semi-rigid mobility degree segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States dental splints market was valued at US$130.4 million in 2025. China is expected to record a robust CAGR of 9% and reach US$146.8 million by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments across Japan, Canada, Germany and other important national and regional markets.

Key Dental Splints Market Growth Drivers



Increasing prevalence and diagnosis of TMJ disorders and bruxism.

Growing awareness of preventive dental care and early treatment.

Adoption of biocompatible, durable and lightweight materials.

Expansion of CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanning and 3D printing.

Rising demand for customized dental appliances and improved patient comfort.

Development of tele-dentistry and remote treatment-planning capabilities. Greater availability of dental splints through online and offline channels.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual dental splints sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ million. It examines competitive conditions, market opportunities, segment performance, regional growth patterns and emerging technologies. The research is designed to help manufacturers, dental laboratories, distributors, investors and healthcare organizations evaluate revenue opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.

Key questions addressed include how the global dental splints market will develop through 2032, which product and regional segments will grow most rapidly, what factors may support or restrain expansion, and how competitive positioning may change during the forecast period.

Featured Dental Splint Companies

Companies covered include 3Shape, Ackuretta Technologies, Aqualizer by BITE TECH, Inc., Astron Dental Corporation, Bite Tech Inc., Dentsply Sirona, DynaFlex, Erkodent Erich Kopp GmbH, Formlabs Dental, Glidewell Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Keystone Industries, Modern Dental Group, Protec Dental Laboratories, SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, Shofu Dental Corporation, Space Maintainers Laboratories, TP Orthodontics, Inc. and Whip Mix Corporation.

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprises and academic experts to add context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conferences, keynote presentations, panel sessions, corporate disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These inputs are assessed to identify strategic market direction, technological priorities and developments likely to influence competition. The report also provides company-level intelligence and evaluates market share where it is analytically relevant. Because competitive structures vary by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the dynamics of major markets rather than relying solely on a single global measure.

Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments and revised intelligence.

Key Attributes



