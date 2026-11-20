MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABX shares fell after Abacus Global Management said its Q3 2026 quarterly report would be late. The decline was tied to an accounting review that may force restatements reaching back to June 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABX shares fell after Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: ABX) disclosed in a newly filed Form NT 10-Q that it could not deliver its third-quarter 2026 report on time. The Company cited a review of limited-partner capital-account credits and related-party transactions that may lead to restatements reaching back to June 2025. Investors who lost money on ABX are encouraged to submit their loss information now while the investigation is active. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Before the delay, ABX traded on a record of beating Street expectations. On November 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson announced the Company's 10th consecutive quarter of beating consensus projections. That quarter, Q3 2025, falls inside the window the Company now says may be restated.

If the ABX filing delay hit your portfolio, request a no-cost review of your ABX losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ABX Investigation

Q: How much did ABX stock drop? A: ABX shares fell $2.86, or approximately 33.08%, from the previous close of $8.65 to $5.79 on November 17, 2026. The decline followed Abacus Global Management's disclosure that it could not timely file its Q3 2026 quarterly report due to an accounting review involving limited-partner capital-account credits and related-party transactions. The review may require corrections to previously filed financial reports dating back to June 30, 2025. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Abacus Global Management made materially false or misleading statements regarding its related-party transactions, limited-partner capital-account credits, and the financial results reported for periods reaching back to June 2025. When the Company disclosed that its Q3 2026 report would be delayed for an accounting review that may lead to restatements, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Abacus Global Management allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ABX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ABX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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