MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Red Cat Holdings' third-quarter revenue came in more than 70% below Wall Street estimates, sending RCAT shares sharply lower and leaving shareholders facing substantial losses. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shareholders are holding losses after the drone maker reported third-quarter revenue of approximately $11.77 million. That figure fell as much as $30.3 million short of analyst estimates of $39.5 million to $42.1 million. If you bought RCAT shares and your position is now underwater, you have legal rights. Shareholders who lost money on Red Cat are encouraged to submit their loss details for a free review. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Analysts expected roughly $39.5 million to $42.1 million in third-quarter revenue. Red Cat delivered $11.77 million, a miss of 70% to 72%. The Company also reported a wider-than-expected per-share loss.

The quarter also fell below Red Cat's own recent pace. The Company generated approximately $35.7 million in revenue across the first half of 2026, an average of about $17.9 million per quarter. Third-quarter revenue came in roughly one-third lower than that average. The results also showed sharply weaker gross margins, larger operating losses, a significant inventory buildup, and higher cash consumption. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of Red Cat investors.

If the third-quarter report cut into your RCAT investment, see whether your losses may be recoverable or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RCAT Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Red Cat Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and the timing of defense funding and contract awards. When the Company disclosed third-quarter revenue of approximately $11.77 million against analyst estimates of roughly $39.5 million to $42.1 million, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Red Cat Holdings allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the RCAT investigation? A: Investors who purchased RCAT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do RCAT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my RCAT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought RCAT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my RCAT losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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