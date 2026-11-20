Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Scrap - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel scrap market, estimated at 543.2 million metric tons in 2024, is projected to reach 727.1 million metric tons by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines steel scrap industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, technological developments, regional opportunities, and revised forecasts influenced by global tariffs and changing trade policies.

Steel Scrap Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Steel scrap remains central to global steel production and industrial decarbonization strategies. Its growing use in electric arc furnace operations supports lower energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared with primary steel production based on iron ore. Steel's ability to undergo repeated recycling without significant deterioration also strengthens its role within circular manufacturing systems.

Market growth is being supported by stricter environmental regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, rising raw material costs, and increased investment in lower-emission steelmaking. Demand from construction, automotive manufacturing, shipping, consumer appliances, and other industrial applications is further increasing steel scrap consumption worldwide.

Challenges involving collection efficiency, material contamination, alloy separation, and consistency of scrap quality continue to affect recycling operations. Coatings, non-metallic materials, and mixed alloy content can complicate processing and limit the suitability of recovered scrap for demanding applications. However, advances in magnetic separation, sensor-based sorting, shredding, metallurgical processing, automation, and digital monitoring are improving recovery rates, operational efficiency, and recycled steel quality.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report evaluates the steel scrap market by segment, end use, and geography. Scrap categories include obsolete scrap, prompt scrap, and home scrap. End-use markets cover construction, automotive, shipping, consumer appliances, and other industrial applications.



Obsolete Scrap: This segment is forecast to reach 407.2 million metric tons by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Prompt Scrap: The segment is expected to record a CAGR of 3.5% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. steel scrap market was estimated at 51.5 million metric tons in 2024. China: China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching 282.6 million metric tons by 2030.

Regional coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Brazil, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the world.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the effect of tariffs, sourcing changes, supply chain disruptions, urbanization, industrial investment, and regional manufacturing policies on global steel scrap demand. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals provides context for evolving market conditions and identifies potential revenue opportunities across established and emerging markets.

The analysis incorporates recent tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, including the continuing implications of Trump-era trade measures. Updated forecasts account for economic uncertainty, geographic supply chain realignment, structural changes in globalization, and potential disruptions to cross-border scrap flows. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports the revised outlook through 2030.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global steel scrap market volume, value, annual sales, and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of the principal factors accelerating or restricting steel scrap market growth.

Detailed evaluation of major scrap categories, end-use industries, countries, and geographic regions.

Analysis of recycling technology, process innovation, automation, and emerging industry developments.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence participants.

Actionable intelligence to support market entry, sourcing, investment, production, and business development decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market and industry developments.

Competitive Landscape

The steel scrap market report profiles 81 companies and evaluates their presence across major geographic markets. Featured participants include:



ArcelorMittal S.A.

Commercial Metals Company

EVRAZ North America

Gerdau S/A

Metalico, Inc.

Nucor Corporation

Oryx Stainless Group

Sims Metal Management Limited Steel Dynamics, Inc.

The report addresses how the global steel scrap market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how tariffs and economic conditions may alter supply and demand, and how leading companies are positioned within the changing competitive landscape. It provides strategic intelligence for steel producers, scrap processors, recyclers, investors, suppliers, policymakers, and organizations seeking opportunities in the global recycled steel supply chain.

Key Attributes:

