Retail solar buyers got just 0.5 cents per watt off list price in Q3 2026, down from 11.8 cents in Q1. Source: A1 Solar Index.

Q3 2026 A1 Solar Index: Buyers of 500–599W panels still negotiated 7.0 cents a watt off list

- Alexey Kruglov, chief executive officer of A1 SolarStore

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retail solar shoppers closed the third quarter paying a median $0.398 per watt for panels listed at a median $0.403, according to the Q3 2026 A1 Solar Index. In Q1 the gap was $0.118 per watt.

It closed because sellers cut asking prices, not because buyers paid more. Since Q1, retail listings fell 25 percent while transaction prices fell 5 percent. There is still room to haggle in one place. Buyers of 500–599W panels paid $0.070 per watt below list, while in the most popular 400–499W band they paid $0.052 above it.

Retail vs. wholesale: gap between list and price paid, $ per watt

- Retail: $0.118 in Q1, $0.054 in Q2, $0.005 in Q3

- Wholesale: $0.061 in Q1, $0.041 in Q2, $0.039 in Q3

Where there is still room to haggle

- 400–499W: median list $0.334, median paid $0.386, paid $0.052 above list

- 500–599W: median list $0.321, median paid $0.251, paid $0.070 below list

500–599W is the one band where sellers still hold a meaningful cushion. The discount was $0.073 in Q2.

400–499W, the most actively traded band, flipped from a $0.006 discount in Q2 to a premium.

Other findings

1. Buyers paid above list for three of four specification trends: U.S.-made panels by $0.084 per watt, Tier-1 rated by $0.077 (the widest in three quarters) and bifacial by $0.044.

2. Retail delivery got two days faster, to 6 days. Wholesale got two days slower, to 11.

The Section 232 minimum import prices, $0.22 per watt for cells and $0.38 for modules, take effect December 4. Whether the lower prices buyers paid in Q3 hold after that date is the open question for Q4.

The Q3 2026 A1 Solar Index tracks three dimensions of market health - price stability (40%), inventory levels (30%), and demand change (30%) - sourced from real buyer transactions, not surveys or forecasts. Full pricing, inventory, and regional demand data are covered in the full Q3 2026 report.

About A1 SolarStore

A1 SolarStore is America's #1 specialized supplier of solar equipment and home energy solutions. Since 2017, the company has served homeowners, DIYers, contractors, and commercial buyers through a catalog of 200+ brands and a network of 150+ pickup locations.

A1 Solar Index is the company's quarterly outlook on the US solar market and its main contribution to industry research. Each edition combines A1 SolarStore's own data – what is selling, at what price per watt, and in which states.

Egor Uchvatov

A1 SolarStore

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Retail Solar Buyers' Haggle Room Shrinks to 0.5 Cents a Watt News Provided By A1 SolarStore November 20, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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