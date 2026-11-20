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FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEBO, part of the ACG Brands family, today announced a sitewide Buy One, Get One Free promotion at acgbrands. Available now while supplies last, the offer applies to eligible products from NEBO, TRUE, THAW, HALO and iPROTEC when customers enter code BOGO2026 at checkout.Arriving at the start of the holiday shopping season, the promotion gives customers flexibility to build orders around their own needs. Items do not need to match in brand or product, so that thato shoppers can pair a flashlight with a headlamp, or a THAW hand warmer with a TRUE tool.The offer spans the full range of products on the site, including flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, work lights and spotlights, as well as power banks, jump starters, power stations, solar generator kits, solar panels, and electric coolers. Products are built for DIY and home projects, professional work sites, hunting, fishing, camping, and the road.How It Works:-Add every item to the cart, including the free ones. Only items in the cart will ship.-For every two items, the lower-priced item is free. In orders with an odd number of items, the lowest-priced items are free.-To get two of the same product, set the quantity to two.-The savings appear as a discount in the order summary before payment.For example, a customer buying a $29.99 item and a $39.99 item pays $39.99. A customer buying four items priced at $19.99, $29.99, $39.99 and $39.99 receives the two lowest-priced items free and pays $79.98. Shopping in even numbers delivers the most value.Terms:The promotion is available exclusively at acgbrands. Only one promo code may be used per order, so BOGO2026 cannot be combined with other codes. Returns of BOGO orders are refunded at the price paid. The offer is valid while supplies last and may end without notice.About ACG Brands:ACG Brands is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Its portfolio includes NEBO, TRUE, THAW, HALO, and iPROTEC, offering lighting, portable power, tools, and outdoor gear for home, work, the road, and the outdoors. Learn more at acgbrands/en_US/bogo2026.

Blake Tabb

Source Outdoor Group

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NEBO Launches Sitewide Buy One, Get One Free Promotion Across Five ACG Brands News Provided By Source Outdoor Group November 20, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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