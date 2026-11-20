roiquant's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign

roiquant's partners marketplace

roiquant customers can redeem free cloud credits

The bootstrapped company also launched its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign to boost revenue and reach its US$150,000 year-end ARR target

- Paul Lee, Co-founder and CEO of roiquantDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- roiquant, a software company offering business development and intelligence (BDI) to early-stage startups and small-to-midsize businesses, today announced its six-figure year-to-date (YTD) annual recurring revenue (ARR), resulting from a 78% year-over-year (YoY) Annual Contract Value (ACV) expansion.Revenue milestone: The six-figure YTD ARR represents a 322% YoY increase compared to its 2025 revenue. With just US$11,484 remaining to reach its US$150,000 year-end ARR target, the company anticipates surpassing this goal during its annual Q4 promotional campaigns (Black Friday & Cyber Monday, and Christmas & New Year sales).According to the '2026 Startup Benchmarks Report' by High Alpha and Visible, the median YoY growth rate for early-stage startups with less than US$1 million in ARR is 100%, while top-quartile startups would achieve 149% growth. At 322% YoY growth rate, roiquant is growing more than twice as fast, outpacing global top-quartile SaaS startup performance.Learn more about the 2026 startup benchmarks report by High Alpha & VisiblePricing adjustment increases ACV: In March 2026, roiquant discontinued its monthly plans and annual Standard plan (US$67.20), and raised its annual Premium plan from US$240 to US$300. Strong customer adoption of the new pricing, with a 99% upfront annual billing commitments, boosted ACV by 78% YoY, up from US$152 in 2025 to US$270 in 2026 YTD.Borderless from day one: roiquant acquired customers across more than 30 countries in 2026, bringing its all-time footprint to 37 countries. Out of its 580 active annual customers, 78% are based in North America and Europe, led by the United States and United Kingdom (59% combined), followed by Canada, Romania, India, and the United Arab Emirates.Partnership go-to-market strategy: The company's growth momentum is driven by its referral program and partner perks program. roiquant customers receive valuable offers such as up to US$200,000 in AWS Activate credits, up to US$6,000 in TikTok Ads credits, six months free of Notion Business with unlimited AI, three months free of Linear Business, and 50% off Brevo with unlimited emails, among other perks.“Equipping startups and SMBs with free and affordable resources will help them go a long way because most founders lack resources in their early stages of business development”, said Paul Lee, Co-founder and CEO of roiquant.“As a bootstrapping founder myself, I know having access to good resources means a great deal to fellow entrepreneurs. We would have fewer things to worry about, so we can focus on building our products and businesses”, Lee added.Learn more about roiquant's partners marketplaceBlack Friday and Cyber Monday campaign: Running through Monday, December 7, 2026 (US Eastern Time), the seasonal promotion offers 40% off roiquant's annual Premium plan to help drive momentum toward the company's year-end ARR target. During this period, customers can apply the promotional code BFCM2026 at checkout. The seasonal rate is limited to only one redemption per customer.Learn more about BFCM 2026 promotional pricingAbout roiquantroiquant (róy-kwänt) helps early stage startups and small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) strengthen competitiveness and access inclusive capital by offering data-driven business development, risk management, and capital financing via its BDI (business development & intelligence) software. For more information about roiquant's award-winning solutions, visit , and join our roiquant community on our Discord ( ), and blog ( ).Media contactQuantin, Roiquant, Inc....

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roiquant reports 322% YoY revenue growth, reaching six-figure YTD ARR News Provided By Roiquant, Inc. November 20, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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