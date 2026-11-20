MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday proposed eliminating additional disclosure requirements for offshore funds, arguing that existing beneficial ownership disclosure norms already provide adequate transparency and oversight.

The proposal marks a significant shift from regulations introduced in 2023, when the market regulator tightened scrutiny of offshore investment structures amid investigations into overseas funds linked to investments in Adani Group companies.

Under the current framework, offshore funds considered to be at higher risk are required to make enhanced disclosures, including details of their ultimate beneficial owners.

The rules particularly target funds with concentrated holdings in Indian companies, with the objective of improving transparency around the source of investments and ownership structures.

In a consultation paper released on Friday, SEBI said the additional disclosure requirements may no longer be necessary, given the broader beneficial ownership reporting mechanisms already in place.

The regulator noted that existing disclosures provide sufficient transparency regarding investors and fund ownership.

SEBI further argued that the enhanced requirements are not aligned with globally accepted regulatory practices and could place India at a competitive disadvantage compared with other jurisdictions that follow relatively less stringent disclosure norms for offshore investment vehicles.

The regulator said the proposed changes are aimed at balancing regulatory oversight with ease of doing business while ensuring that capital markets remain attractive to foreign investors.

If implemented, the move could simplify compliance requirements for foreign portfolio investors and offshore funds investing in Indian equities.

The proposal has been put forward for public consultation, and feedback from market participants is expected before SEBI takes a final decision on amending the framework.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the markets regulator will soon issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in capital markets, with a focus on investor protection, accountability and human oversight.

The proposed guidelines will establish appropriate safeguards for the adoption of AI by market participants, including mandatory disclosures, accountability of regulated entities and a 'human-in-the-loop' approach to ensure that critical decisions remain subject to human supervision.

Speaking at the inauguration of SEBI's pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Pandey said the regulator was working to ensure that technological innovation does not compromise market integrity, investor safety or financial stability.