MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ramdas Athawale, on Friday, launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "defaming" India during his visit to foreign nations.

This comes days after the LoP criticised the state of India's economy while speaking at Columbia University in the United States, describing the country as sitting on an "economic disaster".

Union Minister and LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan alleged that misleading statements are being made abroad by the LoP about India's economy without any validation, "without verifying things or providing any supporting documents".

He underlined that despite being a developing nation, India has consistently maintained its growth rate above 7 per cent, "amid global challenges".

"This is yet another false narrative that the opposition repeatedly tries to establish to belittle our own country in front of other nations. Today, when global leaders are recognising India, Indians, and Indian leadership, our own Leader of the Opposition uses foreign soil to defame India, its economy, and its system," he told reporters.

"This raises serious questions about whether foreign forces are backing them to make such statements," Paswan said.

Referring to a European leader's remark at the Congress-led Bharat Summit 2026, he said: "How dare they invite foreign guests onto an Indian platform to comment on our governance system and raise slogans like 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod'?"

"We won't allow an outsider to comment on our internal matters," the Union Minister stated while reiterating the NDA's claims that certain foreign forces are attempting to create "anarchy" in India.

Echoing a similar view, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Rahul Gandhi, "Going outside India and defaming your own country is the height of cheapness; how low will you stoop, brother?"

He claimed that the LoP is "defaming" India abroad as people within the nation have stopped listening to him.

Referring to the World Bank's poverty findings in India, Chouhan said: "The entire world is looking at our growth rate with wonder and praising India; PM Modi has been honoured by so many countries, but have you (Gandhi) become so blind in opposition to PM Modi that you have started opposing India?"

"The public won't forgive this," he stated.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale called Rahul Gandhi the country's "problem".

"Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and defames the country, even though India's economy has risen to the fourth position," he told reporters.

Asserting that the nation is further being strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Athawale said: "Rahul Gandhi's allegations are false; defaming the country abroad is not right."