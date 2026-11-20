MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Signature Developers, in collaboration with betterhomes, has announced the launch of Phase 3 of W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers, introducing a selection of larger residences to the market. To mark the launch, a two-day open house will take place on 21st and 22nd November 2026, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to explore the development and access personalised offers available only to attendees. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The latest release includes larger residences within the W Hotels-branded collection, giving buyers more options to explore within one of Dubai's most established residential communities. The development combines spacious layouts, distinctive architecture and hospitality-inspired services, with an emphasis on both lifestyle and everyday convenience.

The open house will take place from 10 AM to 5 PM on both days at the W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers sales centre. Visitors will be able to view the architectural model, take in the surrounding views and learn more about the available residences. The betterhomes team will be on-site to provide personalised guidance on pricing, property options and post-handover payment plans.

W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers comprises a collection of 187 residences, offering 2- and 3-bedroom apartments starting from AED 4 million. Designed by MAD Architects, with interiors by LW Design, the development features some of JLT's most spacious 2-bedroom layouts, offering generous living spaces alongside the signature W Hotels-inspired services and amenities for homeowners.

One of the development's standout features is its valet service. As one of the few towers in JLT offering this convenience, the residences an everyday consideration in a neighbourhood where finding convenient parking can be challenging. For residents, the service means a more seamless arrival experience without the added concern of searching for parking.

Beyond the residences themselves, homeowners will have access to 25 lifestyle amenities and services, including a 52.8-metre swimming pool, WET® Deck, FIT Gym, wellness facilities and private resident lounges. W Hotels' signature 24/7 Whatever/Whenever® service and Marriott Bonvoy privileges further enhance the experience, bringing the hospitality and lifestyle associated with the W brand into everyday residential living.

With no hotel sharing the building, this standalone development's branded residential experience is designed exclusively for homeowners.

The development also reflects priorities highlighted in betterhomes' Future Living Report 2026, which surveyed 1,714 Dubai residents. Location was selected by 83% of respondents as a reason for choosing their current home, while 76% of homeowners identified developer reputation and track record as important considerations when considering a new home purchase.

Backed by two established Dubai business groups, Regal Group and Lals Group, Signature Developers has built its reputation through a boutique approach to luxury residential development, focusing on distinctive design, quality and attention to detail. Its portfolio includes The 118 in Downtown Dubai, featuring just 28 residences, and Signature Mansions at Jumeirah Golf Estates, a collection of 19 villas.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah Lakes Towers, these residences offer access to lakeside walkways, dining destinations, retail and everyday conveniences, alongside connectivity to Dubai Marina, Sheikh Zayed Road and key destinations across the city.

For two days only, Signature Developers and betterhomes will offer personalised incentives to open house attendees. Prospective clients can discuss their individual requirements with property specialists, explore the newly released larger residences alongside other available units, and review payment options and offers suited to their preferences.

The W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers Open House takes place on 21st and 22nd November 2026, from 10 AM to 5 PM, at the development's sales centre in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

To register for the open house or arrange a private consultation, please contact the betterhomes team.

W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Signature Lifestyle Real Estate LLC use the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About betterhomes:

Established in 1986, betterhomes is the oldest real estate brokerage in Dubai and one of the UAE's most trusted property brands, offering sales, leasing, property management, valuations and mortgage advisory services across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider GCC. betterhomes is part of Cencorp, the UAE's first multifaceted real estate services group.

About Signature Developers:

Established by Regal Group and Lals Group, Signature Developers is a Dubai-based luxury real estate developer focused on distinctive residential projects, combining architectural innovation, thoughtful design and exceptional quality. Its portfolio includes The 118, The Residences at Taj, Signature Mansions and W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers.