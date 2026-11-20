NIA 6th Anti Terror Conference Discusses Counter Terrorism Strategy

The 6th Anti-Terror Conference of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded on Friday with a renewed commitment to strengthening India's collective counter-terrorism architecture through closer coordination between Central and state agencies, intelligence-led investigations and effective prosecution of terror cases.

The main track of the conference featured deliberations on the nexus between organised crime and terrorism, radicalisation, cross-border terror financing, international cooperation, technology and whole-of-government initiatives.