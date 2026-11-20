Australia Hit By Injury Setbacks Ahead Of T20I Series With England

Australia have suffered a major setback ahead of their five-match T20I series against England, with fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett ruled out due to injuries. According to the ICC, Beardman has been sidelined with a low-grade strain in his left quadriceps, while Bartlett is nursing a left knee injury. In response, Australia have called up Billy Stanlake as a replacement to bolster their pace attack. While Beardman is expected to regain fitness in time for Australia's Big Bash League campaign, Bartlett's return remains uncertain and will depend on further medical assessment. The latest injuries add to Australia's bowling concerns, with Nathan Ellis already unavailable for the T20I series.

Beardman's absence comes as a disappointment following his impressive introduction to international cricket. The young pacer made an immediate impact on his debut in Perth, claiming six wickets to help Australia stun England in the opening match of the summer. However, he could not replicate that performance in his subsequent appearance, finishing wicketless after conceding 54 runs as England fought back to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

The five-match T20I series gets underway in Melbourne on November 21, with the final encounter scheduled to take place in Canberra on December 2. With multiple frontline pacers unavailable, Australia will look to their remaining bowling options to step up against a formidable England side in the shortest format.