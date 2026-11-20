Om Birla Condoles The Passing Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Mother Savitri

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a condolence message addressed to the Chief Minister, Birla extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. "I am deeply pained to learn the news of the passing of your revered mother, Smt. Savitri Devi Ji. In this hour of profound grief, my deepest condolences are with you and the bereaved family," Birla said.

Reflecting on the irreplaceable role of a mother, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted, "A mother is not merely the one who gives birth, she is the living embodiment of affection, tenderness, sacrifice, compassion, and selfless love. A mother's lap is life's first refuge, her shelter is the greatest strength of protection, and her blessings are life's most priceless treasure. In this world, there is no comparison to a mother's love, and the void created by her departure can never be filled."

"Even if a mother's physical presence departs, her affection and blessings never fade. A mother lives on forever in the values, thoughts, and life-principles of her children. Losing a mother is not just separation from a close bond, but the lifting of that affectionate shade from life, in whose presence every sorrow finds comfort and every hardship finds courage," he added. Expressing faith that her values would continue to guide Adityanath, Birla stated, "Today, revered Mataji is no longer with us in physical form, yet I have full faith that the enduring memories of her love, blessings, and the high values and life-principles imparted by her will always remain alive in your heart and continue to give you strength, patience, and inspiration on the path of duty."

Concluding his message with prayers for the departed soul and the family, Birla said, "I pray to God to grant the departed noble soul a place at His lotus feet and bestow upon you and all family members the strength, patience, and inner fortitude to bear this unbearable sorrow." (ANI)