NIA Reports 93 Percent Conviction Rate at Anti-Terror Conference 2026

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured a conviction rate of 93 per cent in cases decided by courts this year, with 123 accused convicted in 27 of the 29 cases in which judgments were pronounced. Of the 123 convicted accused, 10 were awarded the death penalty and 14 were sentenced to life imprisonment. NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal shared the input after the conclusion of the two-day 6th 'Anti-Terror Conference' organised by the agency here in the national capital.

The conference was attended by 40 DGs and heads of state police and Central Agencies and 230 participants from Anti-Terror Investigation Units of the states. The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 19 in the presence of Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, senior officers of Central and State agencies and other dignitaries.

The NIA DG further said that the agency has registered 82 cases so far in 2026, highlighting its ongoing efforts to strengthen investigations and prosecution in terrorism-related cases. As part of its capacity-building initiatives, he further said the NIA trained 5,800 police personnel through 53 training programmes during the year to enhance the investigative capabilities of State Police units handling terror cases.

The DG further pointed out that the agency has also established Technical Support Units in each of its 21 state units to strengthen the use of technology and digital evidence in investigations. To expedite trials, Aggrawal said, 25 exclusive NIA courts have been established, while another 14 are likely to be set up shortly. He also noted that the NIA has further strengthened its Foreign Investigation Unit through the appointment of international legal experts to enhance its capabilities in foreign investigations, extradition and deportation of fugitives.

These initiatives were highlighted during the two-day Anti-Terror Conference held in New Delhi on November 19 and 20, which focused on cross-border terrorism and strengthening India's counter-terrorism architecture. During the conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the NIA publication 'Fail-Safe Investigation', which contains checklists covering 50 key investigative steps. The publication aims to minimise procedural, technical and legal lapses and improve the quality of investigations and evidence to ensure effective prosecution. The conference also featured a dedicated track on the prosecution of terror cases, bringing together investigators, prosecutors and legal experts to discuss the application of new criminal laws, admissibility of digital evidence, trial strategy and case management. The discussions covered special provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), witness protection and the use of government platforms such as e-Sakshya, e-Prosecution and e-Forensics. The deliberations emphasised that professional investigations must culminate in effective prosecution and timely convictions. The conference also examined the use of artificial intelligence, big data analytics and digital forensics in counter-terrorism investigations, along with international cooperation and mechanisms for sharing evidence across borders.