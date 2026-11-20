CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Birth of Four Cheetah Cubs in Kuno Park

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hailed the birth of four cheetah cubs to a female Cheetah KOMG 3, brought from Botswana, at Kuno National Park, describing the development as a matter of great fortune and a living example of the success of Cheetah project. CM Yadav said that the project, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was continuously progressing and the birth of the new cubs reflected the state's commitment to wildlife conservation.

"It is a matter of great fortune for all of us that new cheetah cubs, born to the family brought from Botswana, have arrived at Kuno. These cheetah cubs are not merely a testament to our state's development and commitment to their care, but also reinforce the belief that if one works with faith and sincere efforts, the Almighty also ensures success. Project Cheetah is a living example of this,” the Chief Minister said. He also thanked wildlife and environmental enthusiasts, the people of Madhya Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the project.“I would like to extend my gratitude to wildlife and environmental enthusiasts, the people of the entire state and the Prime Minister, because of whom we were able to begin such a major project in the state,” he added. Notably, with the birth of these four cubs, India's total cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 cheetahs born within the country.