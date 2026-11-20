NLMC Invites Bids for HIL Land Parcel in Delhi at Rs 829.69 Crore

The National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) has invited bids for the sale of HIL (India) Limited's 5.119-acre industrial land parcel in Delhi at a reserve price of Rs 829.69 crore. The Finance Ministry said on Friday that the winning bidder will have up to 240 days to pay in five instalments under revised auction terms.

The freehold plot is located on Rohtak Road in the Najafgarh Industrial Area at Zakhira. Technical bids close at 4 pm on November 30, and the e-auction is scheduled for December 14. The original auction notice set an earnest money deposit of Rs 16.60 crore and a minimum bid increment of Rs 1 crore per acre. The winning bidder will be“required to pay the total sale consideration in five instalments over a period extending up to 240 days” from the date HIL issues the Letter of Acceptance, the ministry said. Under the revised schedule, the buyer must pay 10 per cent within 10 days and another 30 per cent within 60 days. The remaining three instalments of 20 per cent each fall due on days 120, 180 and 240. The earnest money deposit, where eligible for adjustment, will be set off against the final instalment. HIL will sign the agreement to sell after receiving 10 per cent of the sale price, excluding the earnest money deposit, subject to the tender conditions. Ownership and possession do not pass to the buyer when the agreement is signed, the ministry said. Missing either of the first two payments could lead to cancellation of the Letter of Acceptance and forfeiture of amounts already paid, including the deposit. For the last three instalments, a 30-day grace period may be considered, subject to simple interest at 12 per cent a year for the delay and other tender conditions. NLMC first invited bids in October and is facilitating the outright sale on behalf of HIL.