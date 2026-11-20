MENAFN - Live Mint) A Florida teenager has found an unconventional way to earn money for college: turning the walls of her family's living room into advertising space. The high school graduate, Shayla, has earned more than $22,000 by allowing brands to display their logos on her home's walls in exchange for payments.

Inspired by New York's Times Square, Shayla took to TikTok to pitch the idea, offering businesses advertising space on her living room walls along with video shout-outs on social media.

Despite initially having a modest following, her videos attracted millions of views, drawing interest from several companies. Major brands, including Lyft and GoFundMe, as well as smaller businesses, eventually paid to advertise on her walls.

In an interview with ABC News, Shayla said her mother was initially opposed to the idea. However, after witnessing its success, her mother agreed to the arrangement and even helped her find new spaces for advertisements.

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Shayla said she typically keeps advertisements on the walls for around a month. Once that period ends, brands can either pay to extend their advertising arrangement or make way for a new advertiser.

The teenager, along with a social media influencer, began promoting the concept through TikTok videos. Several posts on her profile feature her pitching the available wall space and offering brands promotional shout-outs in her videos.

Initially, only a handful of small businesses showed interest. However, the idea eventually attracted larger companies, including GoFundMe and Lyft.

Shayla told ABC News that the advertising spaces are priced between $50 and $2,000, depending on the size of the advertisement and the portion of the wall selected by the brand.

Her viral living room is more than an unconventional money-making experiment. It also reflects a broader shift towards niche, personality-driven marketing, where brands seek unconventional ways to reach audiences through creators and social media engagement.

When a wedding suit became a walking billboard

Shayla is not the only person to have explored unconventional ways of monetising personal spaces and milestones.

In a similar attempt to raise money, a French entrepreneur turned his wedding suit into a walking billboard last year, attracting sponsorships worth $12,000 from start-ups seeking unconventional advertising opportunities.

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Dagobert Renouf, an entrepreneur behind an artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Southern France, first announced his plan to sell advertising space on his wedding suit through a social media post.

In a July 2025 tweet, he wrote,“Currently getting people to sponsor my wedding and pass it as business expense under advertising. Sold 7 spots today.”

In October 2025, he posted,“Big thanks to the 26 startups who helped us pay for our wedding, it was a beautiful day” and shared pictures of his suit covered with advertisements.

As brands continue to explore unconventional marketing opportunities, initiatives such as Shayla's living room advertisements and Renouf's sponsored wedding suit highlight how personal spaces and milestones can become advertising platforms.

Whether such experiments become a more widespread marketing strategy remains to be seen.