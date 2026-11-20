Bunker Hill Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Bunker Hill Silver Corp.: Announced that Frontier Minerals LLC, a U.S.-led consortium which includes Bunker Hill alongside ReElement Technologies Corporation and American Resources Corporation has received notification from the Government of Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs that it is the successful bidder in the international tender for the exclusive right to negotiate a prospecting licence for the Mrima Hill Rare Earth and Niobium Project in Kwale County, Kenya. Bunker Hill Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.04.
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