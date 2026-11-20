MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (NNN) -- UNICEF has called on the government, communities and businesses to turn their commitments to children's rights into action through accessible services, safer digital spaces and protection from climate risks, with children's views informing decisions affecting their lives.

In a statement in conjunction with the World Children's Day on Friday, UNICEF also called for joint action prioritising children in public spending and ensuring essential services reach those facing the greatest barriers.

“Technology companies should assess risks to children and build safety, privacy and accessible reporting into digital services. National and local authorities should strengthen climate preparedness and protect children's health, safety and continued learning during disruptions,” it said.

UNICEF said children's views must inform these decisions, with decision-makers explaining how their contributions were considered and what action will follow.

Observed annually on Nov 20, World Children's Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and calls for action to uphold every child's rights.

It is a Global Day of Action for children, by children, and an opportunity to assess whether promises made to children are reflected in their everyday lives, whether they can learn, play, stay safe, access support and be heard.

UNICEF said Article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child recognises children's right to express views on matters affecting them and to be given due weight according to the age and maturity.

“Meaningful participation requires safe and inclusive opportunities for children to contribute, alongside feedback from decision-makers on how children's views were considered,” it said.

UNICEF Representative to Malaysia Robert Gass reaffirmed the shared promise to uphold children's rights.

“In Malaysia, we call this promise Janji Kita, our promise, made together. It is kept in the simplest moments of a child's day. A safe walk to school. A place to play. An adult who listens. That is when rights become real,” he said.

Landmarks across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sarawak were illuminated in blue as part of the global Go Blue movement, sending a shared message that every child's rights must be protected and upheld.

Participating landmarks included Exchange 106, KL Tower, Sultan Ahmad Samad Building, TM Stadium Nasional, DUN Sarawak, Batu Kawah Riverbank Park, Wisma Bintulu Development Authority, PERBINDA Office, Jambatan Tun Taib, Majlis Perbandaran Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya, Jambatan Seri Wawasan and Jambatan Seri Saujana.

UNICEF also called for this show of support to extend beyond World Children's Day through decisions and actions that make children safer, improve their access to services and ensure their voices are heard.

Members of the public can join the Go Blue movement by sharing photos using #GoBlueForEveryChild.

UNICEF Malaysia also organised the Festival of Rights, a two-day event starting Nov 20 at KLGCC Mall, to celebrate children and young people's rights and creates space to share experiences, ideas and aspirations on issues shaping their future, including digital safety, artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change.

--NNN