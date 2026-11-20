Research Fellow, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, Loughborough University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Katie is a transdisciplinary researcher, who works at Loughborough University in the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, in Geography and Environment. Katie's PhD investigated the lived experiences of children and young peoples relationships with the natural environment during COVID19. Her research looks at how children and young peoples relationship with the natural environment, evolved during and after the COVID19 pandemic and how this has impacted children and young people.

Katie's research sees her working across a number of projects, that span over Geography, Education and Health. Here Katie uses creative participatory methodologies that have been grounded by her previous career experience's in working with children, young people and families. Katie uses this methodology to collaborate with children, young people and intergenerational communities to explore, adapt and mitigate local and global climate change and environmental challenges. Katie is an advocate for children and youth's voice and this is central to her practice creative and participatory methodologies that she uses are adjusted from previous experience of working with play, creative and forest therapies



2017–2018 PhD Researcher in Human Geography, University of Hull 2013–2016 BEd Education and Early Years, University of Hull

Experience