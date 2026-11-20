MENAFN - The Conversation) When Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA), the latest entry in the best-selling video game franchise, was announced, UK workers reportedly booked off 83,000 days of annual leave just to be among the first to step into its criminal underworld.

Players hijack cars, orchestrate heists and outrun the law – knowing that if things go wrong, they simply respawn. Yet in the real world, many of the offences that drive GTA's missions account for over 80,000 immediate custodial sentences a year across England and Wales, where there is no reset button.

This widening gap between the thrill of fictional crime and the grim reality of confinement sits at the heart of our latest collaboration between the University of Hull and HMP Hull. As researchers and prison educators working together on the project, we wanted to explore how creative arts can challenge media stereotypes of crime while supporting prisoner wellbeing – work we have also captured in a short documentary about the collaboration.

The free ACCT Exhibition, which is displayed in the university's art gallery, challenges media representations of crime, justice and injustice. Using artwork and poetry, prisoners have creatively responded to University of Hull research on confinement, control and surveillance.

The exhibition's full title, Artistic Comments on Carceral Thematics, is a play on the use of the acronym ACCT (Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork ). This is a vital process in prisons in England and Wales that monitors and supports the mental wellbeing of prisoners – specifically those at serious risk of self-harm and suicide.

The artists serving at HMP Hull named the exhibition in this way to demonstrate how the creative arts can help people serving sentences to cope with life inside.

From controller to canvas

In 2026, in the art classroom at HMP Hull, a young man on remand awaiting sentencing worked on his first ever piece of artwork. His paintings were representations of his experience, from crime to prison in the style of GTA's graphics.

He created these paintings having spoken with one of our team, James McLean, who was interested in the glamorisation of crime through video games. This young artist felt comfortable painting these images because for him, GTA's world was his world.

Four large-scale paintings based around the game HMP Hull feature in the wider exhibition. Working in collaboration with his teacher, the artist was interested in shifting the accepted narrative of receiving rewards for completing crime-related missions. The paintings in this part of the exhibition show the realities and consequences of such a lifestyle. Accompanying the paintings on the gallery wall is a written explanation of the work:

While research shows that playing violent video games is not associated with aggressive behaviour, GTA, like other representations of crime, can potentially glamourise wealth, power and apparent invincibility. This mirrors some real-world drivers of criminal behaviour, particularly motivations rooted in consumer culture and a desire for status and belonging.

True crime, meanwhile, frequently glamourises the way people come to find themselves serving a prison sentence. Researchers have noted that audiences often side with the offender – so long as they are charismatic. Indeed, numerous TV and film hits have centred on offenders, such as Tommy Shelby of Peaky Blinders, Tony Soprano of The Sopranos or Vito Corleone of The Godfather.

But many prisoners have themselves been victims of emotional, physical and sexual abuse during childhood among other adverse childhood experiences. And a high proportion of the prison population have mental health illnesses in comparison to the general population. Because so many people enter prison carrying trauma and poor mental health, finding ways to support their wellbeing inside is critical.

The ACCT Exhibition has created an opportunity to open up conversations about systems of control and coercion that remain unfamiliar to many people. It also highlights the potential of creative practice to support the wellbeing of people serving prison sentences through meaningful activity.

By replacing the fantasy of a quick respawn with the reality of confinement, these artists are proving that while there is no reset button in the criminal justice system, there is still room to rewrite the ending.

The ACCT Exhibition is on display at the University of Hull Art Gallery until December 31 2026