MENAFN - The Conversation) Andy Burnham has attended his first EU-UK summit in Brussels with major agreements reached on youth mobility, food exports and carbon emissions. Ultimately though, the prime minister will have understood that this was merely the start of new political negotiations. Back home in the UK, he has started a“national conversation” on the future of UK-EU relations that gained momentum rapidly.

Burnham held talks with European Council president Antonio Costa and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Both Burnham and Costa come from sister social democratic parties and both are former mayors – Burnham of Greater Manchester and Costa of Lisbon. This could make for smoother meetings in future than in the months and years after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In the run up to the talks, the prime minister had repeatedly claimed that the Conservatives failed to get a good deal from the EU. As part of former prime minister Keir Starmer's“reset” of relations with Europe, then-business secretary, Peter Kyle, and European Commission vice-president Teresa Ribera signed a deal committing the UK and the EU to closer cooperation on trade.

Like Costa and Burnham, Ribera is also from a European social democratic party (the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, or PSOE. Senior figures in Labour have long admired the electoral success of social democrats in both Spain and Portugal.

When it comes to claims of the UK having had a bad deal, there is one explanation that is under-discussed. It has its roots in the internal party politics of the centre-right in Europe. Ahead of the 2009 European Parliament elections, the then-Conservative leader David Cameron decided to leave the European People's Party (a bloc of centre-right pro-European parties).

Cameron went on to set up a new right-of-centre eurosceptic faction with parties from Poland and the Czech Republic. But he underestimated how hurt highly influential EU figures like German chancellor Angela Merkel were by the move. So when it came to negotiating a better deal with the EU ahead of the 2016 referendum, Merkel and other figures had not forgotten Cameron's betrayal. As such, they felt disinclined to meet him half way.

Burnham is walking a fine line

Youth mobility, migration, food exports and emissions are all important issues. But the broader discussion is increasingly about the politics around Brexit rather than the rights and wrongs of Brexit itself.

The UK is not going to rejoin the EU in the near future. Burnham even said when standing in the Makerfield byelection that first and foremost he wants to sort the consequences of Brexit rather than necessarily the outcome.

Now Burnham is increasingly focused on the claim that Brexit hasn't worked for British voters – without saying it was completely wrong. He may understand that aiming to reverse Brexit in a binary way could simply open up new problems. It could even finish his premiership in the same way that it ended the tenures of multiple prime ministers before him.

In contrast, however, Burnham understands that he has the political capital to discuss the downsides of Brexit. For now, at least, he can do this in a way that is unlikely to result in much political damage to his government. While not completely without risk, he has calculated that the benefits of discussing Brexit outweigh any costs.

These costs could include the fragile“red wall” of Labour seats in northern England and the Midlands. The party knows all too well that this could flip to Reform UK the next time the country goes to the polls.

But those voters who have already moved to Reform are something of a sunk cost for Labour. For now, it seems Burnham sees more advantages in drawing voters away from the Liberal Democrats and the Greens than he sees disadvantages in alienating supporters of Reform. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch appears to be sensitive to the fact that many people disapprove of how the Tories handled Brexit – whether they voted Remain or Leave.

At the height of the Brexit chaos, however, Burnham was mayor of Greater Manchester and so can revisit the issue in a fresh way, untainted by the Westminister turbulence of that time.

His predecessor Starmer was frequently seen as being paralysed by caution. Burnham appears to know how to talk about difficult issues lightly and fluently – his own parliamentary seat overwhelmingly voted Leave in 2016.

He may or may not truly want to see the UK rejoin the EU at some point – he has sometimes sent out mixed signals on the issue. But he certainly has the firm aim of removing the toxicity from the issue and having a “national conversation”. To do this, the prime minister will have to consider how Westminster relates to Brussels as well as how it relates to constituencies like his own in Makerfield.