Chair Professor of Greater China Studies and Director of the European Research Center on Contemporary Taiwan, University of Tübingen

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Professor Gunter Schubert is Chair Professor of Greater China Studies at the University of Tübingen. He is also the founder and director of the European Research Center on Contemporary Taiwan (ERCCT) at this university.

He conducts fieldwork in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong every year and maintains a closely knit network with scholars and academic institutions in East Asia. He has published extensively in German, English, French and Chinese in top-ranked international journals. He is member of the Executive Editorial Board of the International Journal of Taiwan Studies, associate editor of Issues & Studies and sits on the editorial board of numerous academic journals in the U.S., Europe, China and Taiwan.

His recent book publications include Taiwan During the First Administration of Tsai Ing-Wen: Navigating Stormy Waters (2022), Weapons of the Rich: Strategic Action of Private Entrepreneurs in Contemporary China (2021), Immigration Governance in East Asia. Norm Diffusion, Politics of Identity, Citizenship (2021) and The Taiwan Handbook on Contemporary Taiwan (2016).

–present Chair of Greater China Studies, University of Tübingen

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