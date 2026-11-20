MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday likened European countries' efforts to secure a place in negotiations on Ukraine to a "deadly tango," accusing them of jostling for a role while supporting an escalation of the conflict.

At a weekly briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said European officials spoke often about negotiations but were not ready to become full participants.

She finally said Russia would continue watching "this fantastic terrarium of like-minded people."

Meanwhile, the EU approved the 22nd sanctions package on Russia, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Friday that the European Union has disbursed another €7.9 billion from the Ukraine Facility assistance package to facilitate the functioning of the country's public administration and reforms.

"This makes it clear: real progress on reforms brings real results and benefits," von der Leyen said in a statement. "As Ukraine perseveres and moves further on its European path, they can count on our support."

In the statement, the Commission said that another €15.7 billion from the loan package is available to Ukraine for the rest of 2026, €1.6 billion of which is available through the initial Ukraine Facility for budget support, and €15.7 billion through the Ukraine Support Loan for defense and budget.