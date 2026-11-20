MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi made the remarks at the 9th German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin on Friday, Ukrinform's correspondent reported.

"Another promising area is transport infrastructure. We want to give new momentum to the strategic partnership between Ukrainian Railways and Deutsche Bahn," Koretskyi said.

Koretskyi said the partnership could span a wide range of projects, including the development of European-gauge rail lines, infrastructure modernization, and upgrades to locomotives, rolling stock and railway stations.

Ukraine plans to launch EUR 3B war risk insurance fund in January –

"We are talking about a project of enormous scale. Preparations need to begin today, and both countries stand to benefit from it," the prime minister said.

Koretskyi stressed that Ukraine is interested in greater involvement of German companies in the reconstruction and modernization of the Ukrainian economy, particularly in the transport sector, where German technology, expertise and investment could play an important role.

He noted the need to begin preparing future projects before the war ends so that investment, construction and reconstruction can proceed without delay once hostilities cease.

The prime minister assured German businesses that the Ukrainian government stands ready to facilitate direct contacts with Ukrainian partners and support the practical implementation of joint projects.

As previously reported, the 9th German-Ukrainian Business Forum opened in Berlin on Friday with the participation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi. The forum is focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors, investment and Ukraine's reconstruction.

Photo: Unsplash