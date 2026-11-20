MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a joint statement adopted at the second EU-UK Summit in Brussels on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"The EU and the UK are neighbours, friends, and like-minded, strategically important partners, facing shared threats and aligned on defending the rules-based international order rooted in the principles of the United Nations Charter," the document reads.

The parties reaffirmed their intention to work closely within their strategic partnership and assume "shared responsibility for the security of Europe and beyond."

They also emphasized their commitment to implementing the EU-UK Security and Defence Partnership, strengthening strategic cooperation in foreign policy, peace, security and defence.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and condemn Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression as a manifest violation of international law including the UN Charter," the statement reads.

The UK and the EU once again called on Russia to immediately end its war against Ukraine and agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. We will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," the document reads.

Noting that military and civilian assistance from the UK and the EU has played a decisive role in Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, the parties pledged, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to continue providing Ukraine with political, economic, financial, military, humanitarian and diplomatic support for as long as it takes. They also called on international partners to swiftly step up their support to help Ukraine meet its urgent financial and military needs.

"We will continue to strengthen our coordination to increase pressure on Russia, notably via sanctions, countering its hybrid activities and working towards achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law and underpinned by robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine," the parties said.

They added that they would continue to cooperate on Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, including through the Ukraine Facility.

The EU and the UK recognize that security and defence cooperation is a shared priority, particularly in view of the long-term threat Russia poses to their security.

"This includes working towards building a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO. In the current security environment, for the EU, the mutually reinforcing strategic partnership with NATO is essential for Euro-Atlantic security. For the UK and 23 EU Member States that are also NATO allies, the Atlantic Alliance remains the foundation of their collective defence. We will enhance coordination and strengthen European security, including through support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression," the statement reads.

The EU and the UK agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership in foreign policy, peace, security and defence.

"We have today committed to a new shared ambition across the range of peace, security and defence cooperation, in recognition of the exceptional breadth and depth of our partnership. We will strengthen our support for Ukraine, and agree closer coordination on countering hybrid threats, maritime security and freedom of navigation, crisis management and defence industrial cooperation, where appropriate, and capability development," the statement reads.

It also notes that the parties will consult more regularly and connect respective capabilities more effectively and we will coordinate rapidly in response to serious security challenges, translating our partnership into practical cooperation and coordinated action.

Recognizing that security also depends on the effective deployment of materiel, equipment and personnel, the EU and the UK agreed that cooperation on military mobility, including logistics, is vital.

"We welcome progress on advancing UK participation in the PESCO Military Mobility and Network of Logistic Hubs projects, and agree to deepen practical cooperation between the EU and UK to support the rapid movement of forces across Europe, ensuring that such cooperation remains fit for purpose and delivers greater efficiency in military mobility arrangements and noting the importance of EU-NATO cooperation in this field," the statement reads.

In light of the global security context, the parties intend to strengthen information-sharing on defence industry issues and identify ways to deepen cooperation on capabilities, taking into account the goal of developing resilient European supply chains and capabilities and addressing critical capability gaps, including through Capability Coalitions.

"Ukraine's security is Europe's security. Cooperation in support of Ukraine's security will remain a priority. The EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and the UK will continue to support the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces and to coordinate closely with the Coalition of the Willing, co-led by the UK, France and Germany, including in the context of the Multinational Force Ukraine," the statement reads.

The declaration separately notes that the UK's participation in the framework of the EU's Ukraine Support Loan is an important step forward in supporting Ukraine.

The parties also pledged to deepen their engagement on maritime security, including through joint naval activities and enhanced cooperation on the challenges posed by the shadow fleet and efforts to counter its operations and activities.

"To this end, we will enhance information sharing and exchanges of best practices on tackling Russia's shadow fleet, and coordinate efforts on enforcement actions and countering sanctions circumvention. We will strengthen practical cooperation on the protection and resilience of critical maritime infrastructure. We have committed to the“No Tolls/No Fees” pledge, championing multilateral cooperation, rejecting coercion and unilateral actions or measures that would hamper or impair lawful navigation," the statement reads.

To jointly address growing hybrid and cyber threats aimed at destabilizing societies, the EU and the UK agreed to step up cooperation to strengthen their collective preparedness, resilience and response capabilities. They also agreed to work together to counter foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI), both bilaterally and multilaterally, with a focus on information sharing and collective responses.

On November 20, the European Commission disbursed EUR 7.9 billion to Ukraine to support the country's financial needs and the functioning of its public administration. This was the largest single payment under the Ukraine Facility.