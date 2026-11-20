MENAFN - GetNews)"Personalised Gifts for Grandparents: Inkifi Announces a Christmas Collection of Family Photo Books and Calendars"Personalised gifts for grandparents are available from Inkifi this Christmas, with family photo books, photo calendars and framed prints that grandchildren can help create, printed in the UK and sent straight to their door.

Altrincham, United Kingdom - Nov. 20, 2026 - Personalised gifts for grandparents are available from Inkifi, the UK-based premium photo printing brand, in a new Christmas collection for families looking for Christmas gifts for grandparents who already have everything. The range brings together family photo books, photo calendars with every birthday marked and framed prints of the grandchildren, all made from the family's own photos.

"Grandparents don't want more things, they want more of the family," said Paul Mosley, Founder of Inkifi. "A photo book from the grandchildren or a calendar with everyone's birthdays on it gets used every single day. That's what makes it the right gift for them."

Photography channel Pictures of Mind compared Inkifi with Photobox and Papier, with reviewer Edward Thompson concluding that "Inkifi is the best printed photo book maker in the market today". People of Print also included Inkifi in its guide to the best UK photo book companies, and wedding directories Rock n Roll Bride and Tie The Knot have named Inkifi their top pick for UK wedding photo albums.

Personalised Christmas Gifts for Grandparents Who Have Everything

Grandparents rarely need more things, but few have the family's year in photos printed and bound. Inkifi's family photo books gather birthdays, holidays, first steps and school photos into one keepsake, and layflat albums let wide family group photos run across both pages without a central crease.

Family Photo Books Made With the Grandchildren

Inkifi suggests letting grandchildren choose the photos and write the captions themselves, turning a family photo book into a gift they made rather than one that was bought. The Caption Photo Book adds a short story next to each photo, from "our first day at the beach" to a message for Grandma and Grandad.

Photo Calendars With Every Grandchild's Birthday

Inkifi's 2027 photo calendars can start from any month and include every grandchild's birthday, anniversary and family date. The Walnut Photo Calendar and Wooden Calendar sit on a desk or shelf, while the Family Wall Planner keeps the whole family's plans in the kitchen.

Personalised Gift Ideas for First-Time Grandparents

For new grandparents, a photo book of the baby's first months makes a Christmas keepsake, and a photo calendar with a new baby photo each month lets them watch their first grandchild grow all year.

Sent Straight to Grandparents Who Live Far Away

Inkifi delivers directly to grandparents' homes with tracked delivery and never includes prices in the parcel. For UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day, last order dates are 16 December for prints, frames and desktop calendars; 18 December for photo books and wall calendars; 21 December for wall calendars with express delivery; and 22 December for the Next Day Photo Book, ordered by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout. Dates are subject to change. Families who miss the last date can send Inkifi gift credit, which is emailed instantly.

Personalised Photo Christmas Cards in Time to Post

For anyone still to send cards to their grandparents, Inkifi's personalised photo Christmas cards are printed on FSC-certified cardstock, sold in sets of 10 with envelopes, and arrive within two to three working days of ordering, leaving time to post them before Royal Mail's Christmas deadlines.

FAQs:

What are good Christmas gifts for grandparents?

Personalised photo gifts filled with family memories, such as a family photo book of the year, a photo calendar with every grandchild's birthday marked, or a framed print of the grandchildren.

What can I buy grandparents who have everything?

A personalised photo gift. A family photo book or calendar of the year is something grandparents cannot buy for themselves, and one they will use or look through again and again.

What is a good Christmas gift for grandparents from the grandchildren?

A photo book where the grandchildren choose the photos and write the captions, or a photo calendar with a different grandchild for each month.

When is the last order date for Christmas gifts for grandparents?

For UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day, photo books must be ordered by 18 December and desktop calendars by 16 December. The Next Day Photo Book can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout.

About Inkifi

Founded in 2012 by Paul Mosley, Inkifi is a UK-based premium photo printing brand specialising in photo books, layflat albums, framed prints, calendars and personalised gifts. It has printed more than 15 million photos and holds a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 1,850 customer reviews. Inkifi prints in the UK using archival-quality materials and FSC-certified papers. More information is available at inkifi.