MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via digital family platforms, AI caregiving, subscription services, personalized wellness, cross-platform apps, and acquisitions that expand reach and service capacity.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Family Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global family market is experiencing rapid growth as households increasingly seek integrated services and digital solutions for childcare, eldercare, healthcare coordination, education, counseling, and everyday family management. The market is projected to increase from $0.83 billion in 2025 to $0.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

Historical growth has been supported by greater reliance on community support systems, rising demand for childcare and eldercare services, and increased awareness of mental and emotional well-being. The expansion of government and nonprofit family welfare programs has also contributed to market development. In addition, urbanization and the continued shift toward nuclear family structures have created stronger demand for accessible services that help households manage care, communication, health, and daily responsibilities.

The family market is forecast to reach $1.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of digital family support platforms, AI-enabled caregiving tools, remote healthcare services, and subscription-based family service ecosystems. Demand is also increasing for personalized and preventive family well-being solutions that can be accessed across mobile, web, and connected-device environments.

Key family market trends include the increasing use of digital family management platforms, remote family health monitoring solutions, parenting applications, and care coordination tools. Community-based virtual support services are also gaining traction as families look for flexible ways to obtain guidance and assistance. At the same time, providers are combining multiple capabilities within unified platforms, allowing households to manage communication, scheduling, caregiving, wellness, and task allocation from a single digital environment.

Growing awareness of health and wellness is a significant factor supporting family market expansion. Improved access to reliable health information and heightened concern about lifestyle-related conditions are encouraging consumers to prioritize preventive care, balanced nutrition, hygiene, exercise, and emotional well-being. These behavioral changes are creating opportunities for family-focused healthcare, wellness programs, digital monitoring services, educational resources, and coordinated care solutions.

Consumer interest in healthier lifestyles is reflected in changing nutritional habits. According to a nationally representative survey published by the International Food Information Council in June 2024, 71% of Americans reported trying to increase their protein intake in 2024. This compared with 67% in 2023 and 59% in 2022. The findings demonstrate a broader shift toward proactive health management, which is influencing purchasing decisions and increasing demand for products and services that support household well-being.

Technology providers are responding by developing cross-platform family collaboration applications that improve communication and simplify household coordination. In April 2026, U.S.-based technology company My Branches launched the My Branches app as a unified digital hub for family organization. The application includes group messaging, event scheduling, task assignment, and centralized family dashboards. Mobile and web access enables family members to remain connected while improving task visibility, reducing communication gaps, and streamlining household management.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening the competitive landscape. In February 2025, U.S.-based Family Resource Home Care acquired Beneficial In-Home Care Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand Family Resource Home Care's presence across Washington State and increase its ability to deliver integrated in-home care. By incorporating Beneficial's local agency network and caregiver workforce, the company sought to improve service continuity, operational scale, and regional market coverage. Beneficial provides personal care, companion care, respite care, and specialized assistance for seniors and individuals requiring support with daily activities.

North America was the largest family market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services; Hardware

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based Platforms; On-Premises Platforms

3) By Platform: iPhone Operating System (iOS); Android; Web-based; Cross-platform

4) By Application: Household Management; Financial Planning And Budgeting; Family Health Monitoring; Child Activity And Safety Monitoring; Family Communication And Collaboration

5) By End User: Individual Families; Single-Parent Households; Extended Families; Family Caregivers

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Family Management Software; Parental Control Software; Communication And Scheduling Software; Budgeting And Finance Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services; Implementation And Setup Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training And Assistance Services

3) By Hardware: Smart Home Devices; Wearable Tracking Devices; Home Monitoring Systems; Communication Devices

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Family market report include:



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Life360 Inc.

Aura Sub LLC

mSpy Limited

Skylight Frame Inc.

Qustodio LLC

CaringBridge Inc.

ContentWatch Inc.

Mobicip.com Inc.

Cozi Inc.

TimeTree Inc.

OurHome LLC

Any.do Inc.

FamilyTime LLC

Bark Technologies Inc.

FamilyOrbit Inc.

FamilyWall S.A.

OurPact Inc.

MMGuardian Ltd. KidLogger

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