Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Quality Management System (EQMS) for Pharma and Medtech Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic quality management system (EQMS) for pharma and medtech market is experiencing rapid growth as life sciences organizations accelerate digital transformation and strengthen regulatory compliance. The market is projected to increase from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by heightened regulatory scrutiny of quality and compliance processes, greater adoption of digital quality documentation systems, and increased demand for standardized corrective and preventive action (CAPA) management. Pharmaceutical and medical technology companies are also prioritizing audit preparedness, inspection readiness, data integrity, and end-to-end visibility across quality operations.

The electronic quality management system for pharma and medtech market is forecast to reach $5.22 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of cloud-based EQMS platforms, investment in predictive quality and risk management capabilities, and demand for integrated supplier quality management solutions. Automated compliance monitoring and scalable quality management infrastructure will become increasingly important as life sciences organizations expand their global operations.

Key EQMS market trends include the deployment of centralized quality event management platforms and automated CAPA workflows. Demand is also rising for digital document control, version management, audit management, employee training, and qualification tracking solutions. Together, these capabilities help regulated organizations maintain consistent quality processes, improve operational visibility, and respond more effectively to changing compliance requirements.

Increasing regulatory inspections and audits are expected to remain a major market growth driver. More stringent requirements from health authorities are prompting pharmaceutical and medtech organizations to improve product quality, patient safety, and data integrity. EQMS platforms support inspection readiness by centralizing quality documentation, automating compliance workflows, maintaining traceable records, and enabling rapid access to accurate audit information.

Regulatory activity continues to reinforce the need for modern quality management technology. In March 2024, the twelfth annual survey from the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators reported that all five inspection areas recorded an increase in the proportion of inspected listed public interest entity audits with at least one finding compared with the 2022 survey. This heightened inspection environment is encouraging regulated businesses to replace fragmented and manual processes with centralized electronic quality management systems.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the EQMS landscape. Market participants are developing AI-powered quality management platforms to automate documentation, improve reporting accuracy, enhance compliance, and support faster decision-making. In April 2023, Dot Compliance launched an AI-based, ChatGPT-powered eQMS for life sciences. The cloud-based platform combines generative and predictive AI with proprietary algorithms to support document creation, deviation management, compliance workflows, and regulatory reporting. These capabilities can help quality assurance teams reduce manual workloads while adapting to evolving requirements and product development timelines.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening the market. In April 2024, Clarivate Plc acquired Global QMS Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand Clarivate's Life Sciences & Healthcare capabilities through the integration of cloud-based regulatory reporting and compliance management solutions. It also enhanced the company's offerings across manufacturing, supply chain management, and workflow automation for pharmaceutical, medtech, and biotechnology organizations.

North America was the largest electronic quality management system for pharma and medtech market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Document Management; Change Management; Corrective And Preventive Action Management; Training Management; Audit Management; Supplier Quality Management; Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Manufacturers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Document Control And Management Software; Corrective And Preventive Action Management Software; Audit Management Software; Training And Compliance Management Software; Risk Management And Analytics Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Validation And Compliance Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Training And Support Services; Maintenance And Upgrade Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

