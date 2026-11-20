Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Educational Facility Cleaning Services Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global educational facility cleaning services market is maintaining strong momentum as schools, universities, training centers, and other learning institutions increase their focus on hygiene, sanitation, safety, and effective campus maintenance. The market grew from $29.18 billion in 2025 to an estimated $31.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%.

Historical growth has been supported by greater awareness of sanitation standards in schools, rising student enrollment, continued expansion of public and private educational infrastructure, and increased adoption of outsourced facility management services. Government regulations addressing health, safety, and sanitation compliance across the education sector have also encouraged institutions to adopt structured, professional cleaning programs.

The educational facility cleaning services market is projected to reach $46.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.7% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by automated cleaning technologies, infection-prevention initiatives, indoor air quality management, smart campus investments, and the expansion of higher education institutions and professional training facilities.

Sustainable cleaning is becoming an important purchasing consideration for education administrators. Schools and universities are increasingly seeking environmentally responsible products, chemical-free alternatives, reduced-waste procedures, and cleaning practices that support campus sustainability targets. Demand is also rising for high-frequency hygiene maintenance, specialized deep cleaning, touchpoint sanitization, and disinfection services in classrooms, restrooms, laboratories, libraries, dormitories, sports facilities, and shared campus environments.

Technology adoption is reshaping educational facility maintenance. Large campuses are implementing autonomous floor scrubbers, automated cleaning robots, programmable disinfection equipment, and smart sanitation monitoring systems. Internet of Things sensors can help facility teams monitor usage patterns and sanitation requirements in classrooms and restrooms, supporting more responsive scheduling and efficient allocation of cleaning resources.

Educational infrastructure expansion remains a major market growth driver. Governments and private-sector organizations are investing in new schools, campus modernization, classroom improvements, and expanded learning environments to accommodate rising student populations. Each new or renovated facility creates ongoing requirements for professional cleaning, asset preservation, regulatory compliance, and safe day-to-day operations.

Data published by the National Center for Education Statistics in December 2024 highlights the scale of this opportunity in the United States. During the 2023-2024 school year, the country had 90,461 regular public schools, 1,865 special education schools, 1,575 career and technical schools, and 5,396 alternative education schools. The size and diversity of this educational network support sustained demand for tailored cleaning and facility maintenance programs.

Innovation is also advancing through compact automated disinfection systems designed for classrooms, school buses, and other enclosed spaces. In February 2023, Build With Robots Inc. introduced Breezy Blue, an automated disinfecting robot that uses hydrogen peroxide fogging and programmable operation. The system was designed to provide consistent coverage, reduce manual labor requirements, and support scheduled disinfection across smaller educational and commercial environments. When used with the company's compatible disinfectant solution, the technology is scientifically validated to eliminate more than 99.99% of pathogens.

Market consolidation is strengthening service capabilities and geographic coverage. In September 2025, Kingdom Services Group Ltd acquired Crystalcare Facilities Services PLC for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand environmentally conscious commercial cleaning operations across London and South East England while adding specialist expertise, an established workforce, and a broader customer base. Such acquisitions reflect growing demand for integrated facility management and sustainable cleaning services.

North America was the largest regional market for educational facility cleaning services in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: General Janitorial Cleaning; Deep Cleaning And Disinfection; Floor Care And Maintenance; Restroom Sanitation; Window And Glass Cleaning; Waste Management And Trash Removal; Cafeteria And Kitchen Cleaning; Emergency Spill Cleanup

2) By Cleaning Frequency: Daily Cleaning; Weekly Cleaning; Periodic Deep Cleaning; On Demand Cleaning; Seasonal Cleaning

3) By Cleaning Mode: In House Cleaning; Outsourced Or Contract Cleaning Services

4) By End User: Public Educational Institutions; Private Educational Institutions; Charter And Independent Schools; Higher Education Campuses; Training And Coaching Centers

Subsegments:

1) By General Janitorial Cleaning: Classroom Cleaning; Hallway And Corridor Cleaning; Office Cleaning; Dusting And Surface Wiping; Trash Collection Services

2) By Deep Cleaning And Disinfection: High Touch Surface Disinfection; Electrostatic Disinfection Services; Carpet Deep Cleaning; Laboratory Deep Sanitization; Virus And Bacteria Removal Services

3) By Floor Care And Maintenance: Floor Sweeping And Mopping; Floor Waxing And Polishing; Tile And Grout Cleaning; Carpet Maintenance Services; Hardwood Floor Maintenance

4) By Restroom Sanitation: Toilet Cleaning Services; Sink And Countertop Sanitization; Restroom Supply Replenishment; Odor Control Services; Restroom Disinfection Services

5) By Window And Glass Cleaning: Interior Window Cleaning; Exterior Window Cleaning; Glass Door Cleaning; Mirror Cleaning Services; High Rise Glass Maintenance

6) By Waste Management And Trash Removal: General Waste Collection; Recyclable Waste Management; Sanitary Waste Disposal; Food Waste Handling; Hazardous Waste Removal

7) By Cafeteria And Kitchen Cleaning: Kitchen Equipment Cleaning; Dining Area Sanitization; Food Preparation Surface Cleaning; Grease Removal Services; Storage Area Cleaning

8) By Emergency Spill Cleanup: Chemical Spill Cleanup; Liquid Spill Removal; Biohazard Spill Management; Hazardous Material Containment; Rapid Response Cleaning Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

