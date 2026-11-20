MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Microsoft, Dell, IBM, HPE and Oracle. Profiled: their data protection and replication solutions for backup, recovery, resilience and continuity.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Protection And Replication Solutions Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data protection and replication solutions market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations prioritize cyber resilience, business continuity, and secure data management. The market is projected to increase from $10.33 billion in 2025 to $11.64 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing occurrence of data loss incidents, expanding volumes of enterprise information, and greater dependence on digital business processes. Stronger regulatory requirements and the need for reliable disaster recovery capabilities have also encouraged organizations to invest in advanced data protection and replication technologies.

Looking ahead, the data protection and replication solutions market is forecast to reach $18.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for automated data recovery, ransomware-resilient backup strategies, real-time replication, and hybrid data protection. The growing need to maintain business continuity across distributed IT environments will further support market expansion.

Key data protection and replication market trends include automated backup orchestration, cross-platform replication, continuous data synchronization, and immutable backup systems. Organizations are increasingly seeking technologies that can protect critical workloads across on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms, and multicloud environments while reducing recovery time and limiting operational disruption.

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks and ransomware remain major drivers of market growth. The rapid expansion of cloud computing, remote work, digital transformation, and interconnected systems has created a broader attack surface for cybercriminals. As a result, organizations require secure backups, continuous replication, and rapid recovery capabilities to minimize data loss, maintain operations, and strengthen overall cyber resilience.

Ransomware activity continues to reinforce the need for dependable data recovery infrastructure. In July 2023, Chainalysis reported that ransomware was the only category of cryptocurrency-related crime to increase during the year, with attackers extracting $175.8 million more than during the comparable period in 2022. This heightened threat environment is accelerating investment in ransomware-resistant recovery strategies and secure off-site backup systems.

Technology providers are responding by introducing secure cloud storage platforms with encryption, immutability, isolated access controls, and zero-trust security capabilities. In June 2024, Veeam Software launched Veeam Data Cloud Vault to provide secure cloud-based storage for backup data. The platform includes immutable backup storage, end-to-end encryption, and predictable all-inclusive pricing. The launch supports growing enterprise demand for simplified off-site data protection and more effective ransomware recovery.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In December 2024, Cohesity acquired Veritas' enterprise data protection business for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Cohesity's enterprise customer base and workload coverage while strengthening its AI-powered capabilities across data security, backup, disaster recovery, replication, and multicloud data protection.

North America dominated the data protection and replication solutions market in 2025, supported by extensive cloud adoption, mature enterprise technology infrastructure, and strong demand for cyber resilience. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the data protection and replication solutions market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution Type: Backup And Recovery Solutions; Replication Solutions; Archiving Solutions; Disaster Recovery Solutions; Data Encryption Solutions

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid Deployment

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery; Data Backup And Restore; Storage Optimization; Compliance And Data Governance; Cybersecurity And Ransomware Protection; Application Availability Management

5) By End User Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunications; Healthcare; Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Retail And E Commerce; Manufacturing; Media And Entertainment

Subsegments:

1) By Backup And Recovery Solutions: Cloud Backup Solutions; On-Premises Backup Solutions; Hybrid Backup Solutions; Continuous Data Protection Solutions

2) By Replication Solutions: Synchronous Replication Solutions; Asynchronous Replication Solutions; Remote Replication Solutions; Storage Replication Solutions

3) By Archiving Solutions: Long Term Data Archiving Solutions; Cloud Archiving Solutions; Enterprise Archiving Solutions; Compliance Archiving Solutions

4) By Disaster Recovery Solutions: Cloud Disaster Recovery Solutions; Backup Based Disaster Recovery Solutions; Virtual Disaster Recovery Solutions; Automated Disaster Recovery Solutions

5) By Data Encryption Solutions: File Level Encryption Solutions; Database Encryption Solutions; Storage Encryption Solutions; Network Encryption Solutions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Microsoft Corporation

Dell Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

NetApp Inc.

Veeam Software Group GmbH

Commvault Systems Inc.

Rubrik Inc.

ExaGrid Systems Inc.

Acronis International GmbH

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Druva Inc.

Arcserve LLC

Cloudian Inc.

HYCU Inc.

NAKIVO Inc.

SIOS Technology Corp.

Infrascale Inc. FalconStor Software Inc.

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