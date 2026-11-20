Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Warehousing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in warehousing market is experiencing rapid expansion as logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers invest in intelligent automation. The market is projected to grow from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $9.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Historical growth has been supported by rising e-commerce order volumes, the expansion of large-scale distribution centers, higher warehouse labor costs, wider adoption of warehouse management systems and the need for greater inventory accuracy.

Strong momentum is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The AI in warehousing market is forecast to reach $23.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.3%. Key growth factors include the deployment of autonomous warehouse robots, adoption of AI-driven predictive logistics platforms, development of smart warehouse infrastructure and growing demand for real-time inventory visibility. Integration between AI applications, connected sensors and Internet of Things-enabled warehouse ecosystems is also helping businesses coordinate operations and respond more effectively to changes in demand.

Warehouse robotics is a major driver of market growth. Labor shortages and increasing fulfillment requirements are encouraging companies to automate picking, sorting, packing, inventory handling and material movement. AI improves these robotic operations through real-time coordination, intelligent decision-making and adaptive task execution. These capabilities can reduce dependence on manual processes while increasing productivity, operational continuity and order accuracy. According to Ireland-based third-party logistics company Meteor Space Ltd., more than 30% of warehouses planned to adopt robotics in 2024, while deployments of autonomous mobile robots were projected to increase at an annual rate of 15% through 2025.

Important AI in warehousing market trends include robotic order picking, autonomous fulfillment, intelligent inventory tracking and computer vision-based stock monitoring. Warehouse operators are also using AI to optimize storage space, forecast demand, plan capacity and orchestrate connected equipment in real time. Together, these technologies provide improved visibility across warehouse operations and help organizations address fulfillment bottlenecks, inventory discrepancies and changing customer expectations.

Technology providers continue to introduce AI solutions designed to automate workflows and strengthen supply chain decision-making. In January 2026, Italy-based Logistics Reply S.p.A. launched GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence within its LEA Reply platform. The solution enables users to create and deploy customizable AI agents for warehouse process automation, exception handling and predictive decision-making. Its microservices-based architecture supports integration with existing warehouse management systems, helping organizations improve operational efficiency without replacing their entire technology environment.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2025, Ingka Holding B.V. acquired Locus for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to enhance Ingka Group's last-mile delivery and end-to-end logistics optimization capabilities through AI-driven routing, dispatch and supply chain intelligence. Integrating these technologies into IKEA's home delivery operations is expected to improve logistics efficiency, scalability and customer fulfillment performance.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in warehousing market in 2025, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure and significant investment in warehouse automation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Inventory Optimization And Demand Forecasting; Warehouse Operations Optimization; Robotics And Automation Intelligence; Labor Management And Workforce Optimization; Predictive Maintenance And Asset Monitoring; Security Loss Prevention And Compliance

5) By End Use Industry: Retail And E Commerce; Logistics And Transportation; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Food And Beverage; Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Warehouse Management Software; Inventory Optimization Software; Predictive Analytics Software; Transportation Management Software; Order Fulfillment Software; Artificial Intelligence Platforms

2) By Hardware: Autonomous Mobile Robots; Automated Guided Vehicles; Sensors; Cameras; Barcode Scanners; Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Deployment Services; Maintenance Services; Support Services; Managed Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

