MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Friday offer and holiday promo codes aimed at the half of U.S. shoppers planning to give an experience this season

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEGG) today announced that TicketStub.com will relaunch on a new platform on November 25, at the start of the holiday shopping season. TicketStub.com will open with a Black Friday offer, with details to be announced closer to launch, and will release promo codes for discounted tickets throughout the holidays.

Half of U.S. holiday shoppers plan to give an experience this year, up from 39% in 2024, and 19% plan to give tickets to an event, according to Deloitte's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey. The same survey found that 47% of shoppers would rather give one meaningful, higher-cost gift than several smaller ones. On the receiving side, concert tickets ranked second only to a full trip among the experiences Americans most wanted as a holiday gift, cited by 51% of respondents in a 2025 Talker Research survey of 5,000 adults commissioned by Chime.

Demand for live events is running at record levels. Live Nation Entertainment reported selling 170 million concert tickets through October 2026, up 13% year over year and already ahead of its total for all of 2025.

TicketStub.com gives users access to thousands of events around the world and earns revenue through service fees. The Company plans to add advertising and promoted listings as the platform develops. The relaunch follows the worldwide relaunch of Lottery.com on November 18 and is supported by the strategic financing commitments SEGG Media announced on November 12.

"Veloce's channels draw more than 500 million views a month from fans who follow racing, gaming and live sport. That's an audience that goes to live events, and putting TicketStub.com in front of them is our first priority," said Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of SEGG Media. "We also plan to add an ongoing sweepstakes where users can win free tickets, concert experiences and other live event prizes. Along with the Black Friday offer and holiday promo codes, it gives fans a reason to keep coming back to TicketStub.com."

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expected timing of the TicketStub.com relaunch, the planned Black Friday offer and holiday promotions, the expected revenue model of the platform, the planned addition of advertising and promoted listings, the planned sweepstakes, the Company's plans to reach Veloce Media Group audiences, and the availability and deployment of financing to support the rollout. Third-party market and survey data cited in this press release have not been independently verified by the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: delays in platform development, testing or launch; the Company's ability to secure ticket inventory and enter into and maintain ticketing, payment and commercial partnerships; customer adoption of the platform; the Company's ability to offer the planned sweepstakes in compliance with applicable federal, state and international laws; competition from larger, established ticket marketplaces; changes in consumer spending and demand for live events; the Company's ability to secure, close and deploy the anticipated financing; the Company's need for additional capital and its ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, which may include financing that dilutes existing shareholders; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891