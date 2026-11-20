MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accenture, IBM, TCS, NTT DATA and Capgemini are profiled as leading financial process management providers spanning automation, compliance, reporting and analytics.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Financial Process Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global financial process management market is experiencing strong growth as organizations modernize accounting, reporting, budgeting, compliance, and financial planning operations. The market increased from $8.56 billion in 2025 to $9.30 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This expansion reflects the growing adoption of enterprise resource planning systems, the globalization of corporate finance functions, increasingly complex regulatory requirements, and the continued development of shared service centers and outsourced financial operations.

The financial process management market is projected to reach $13.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Market growth is expected to be supported by increasing investment in artificial intelligence-powered financial automation, rising demand for real-time financial visibility, and the expansion of cloud-native finance platforms. Greater emphasis on predictive financial analytics, audit readiness, and compliance management is also encouraging businesses to replace fragmented and manual processes with integrated digital solutions.

Among the leading financial process management market trends are AI-driven planning and forecasting, cloud-based process orchestration, real-time reporting and analytics, automated regulatory compliance, and intelligent invoice and expense processing. These technologies are helping finance teams improve reporting accuracy, reduce processing times, strengthen internal controls, and respond more effectively to changing business conditions.

The rising adoption of cloud-based financial solutions is a key driver of market growth. Organizations increasingly require scalable and cost-effective infrastructure that provides secure, real-time access to financial information across geographically dispersed operations. Cloud platforms support automated workflows, centralized data management, improved collaboration, and consistent financial controls. They also allow businesses to scale finance capabilities without making substantial investments in on-premises infrastructure.

Cloud adoption continues to influence enterprise technology strategies worldwide. In September 2025, IT Desk (UK) Limited reported that 70% of businesses were adopting a cloud-native strategy for all digital initiatives during the year. This shift is increasing demand for financial process management platforms that can connect business applications, automate repetitive activities, and deliver timely insights to finance leaders.

Innovation in open-source orchestration is also reshaping the financial services technology landscape. In October 2025, the Fintech Open Source Foundation partnered with Fidelity Investments, NatWest Group, Deutsche Bank, and Capital One Financial Corporation to launch Fluxnova. The platform was introduced to scale process automation across financial institutions and support the design, execution, and monitoring of complex financial workflows in distributed environments.

Fluxnova uses a modular architecture, application programming interface connectivity, and event-based processing to coordinate operations across legacy infrastructure and cloud systems. Its capabilities are intended to improve compliance, auditability, transparency, and operational resilience while reducing processing delays. Reusable automation components and cross-industry collaboration may further accelerate innovation across financial process management.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening AI-enabled finance and accounting automation capabilities. In December 2025, BlackLine Inc. acquired WiseLayer for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enhance BlackLine's artificial intelligence-powered financial automation portfolio and expand its ability to automate complex accounting workflows. The transaction also supports efforts to improve the accuracy and efficiency of enterprise financial reporting systems.

North America was the largest region in the financial process management market in 2025, supported by extensive enterprise technology adoption and continued investment in cloud-based financial transformation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Retail And E-Commerce; Manufacturing; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Government And Public Sector; Energy And Utilities; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software Type: Financial Planning And Budgeting Software; Financial Reporting And Analytics Software; Accounts Payable Management Software; Accounts Receivable Management Software; Cash Flow Management Software; Expense Management Software; Compliance And Risk Management Software; Invoice Processing Software; Treasury Management Software; Tax Management Software

2) By Services Type: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training And Education Services; Managed Services; Business Process Outsourcing Services; System Customization Services; Data Migration Services; Performance Optimization Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Financial Process Management market report include:



Accenture Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

NTT DATA Group Corporation

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

CGI Inc.

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Genpact Limited

TTEC Holdings Inc.

EXL Service Holdings Inc.

Mphasis Limited

DXC Technology Company

Firstsource Solutions Limited

Invensis Technologies Private Limited Datamatics Global Services Limited.

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