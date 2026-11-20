The complaint alleges that EyePoint misled investors regarding the efficacy and viability of DURAVYU for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Investors who purchased EyePoint, Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit before January19, 2027.

Why Was EyePoint, Inc. Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants were evaluating DURAVYU for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”) in EyePoint's Phase 3 LUGANO and LUCIA trials. The primary endpoint of both trials was the average change in best corrected visual acuity (“BCVA”) at weeks 52 and 56 versus baseline.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants touted DURAVYU's purportedly“differentiated profile,” as well as its“uniquely suited” mechanism of action and“robust” and“best-in-class” efficacy profile, purportedly demonstrated by data from other studies.

While making these positive statements, plaintiff contends that defendants failed to disclose that DURAVYU was less effective than defendants had led investors to believe and accordingly, DURAVYU's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated.

Why Did EyePoint's Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that the truth began to emerge on August 17, 2026, when EyePoint issued a press release announcing topline results from the LUGANO trial. The press release disclosed, in relevant part, that“the primary endpoint of change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) versus 2 mg aflibercept on-label control was not achieved in the full dataset, confounded by [an] asymmetric cohort.” On this news, EyePoint's stock price fell $9.88 per share, or 66.98%, to close at $4.87 per share on August 17, 2026.

Then, on October 19, 2026, EyePoint's stock fell $2.55 per share, or 85.28%, to close at $0.44 per share, following the release of disappointing topline results from the LUCIA trial and the announcement that it was terminating its late-stage wet AMD clinical program and reducing its workforce by 53%.

Listen to our podcast.

What Can EyePoint Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased EyePoint, Inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process before the January 19, 2027, lead plaintiff deadline.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the EyePoint, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against EyePoint, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.