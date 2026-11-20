MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Network Infrastructure and Software Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global network infrastructure and software market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises, telecommunications providers and data center operators invest in high-performance, scalable and reliable connectivity. The market is projected to increase from $5.78 billion in 2025 to $6.29 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Historical growth has been supported by the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, rising demand for high-speed connectivity, increased data center deployments, growing network complexity and broader adoption of virtualization technologies.

Looking ahead, the network infrastructure and software market is forecast to reach $8.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by edge computing deployments, automated network management, multi-cloud environments and the need for improved network reliability and uptime. Advances in network orchestration technologies are also enabling organizations to manage increasingly distributed and complex technology environments more efficiently.

Key network infrastructure and software market trends include the growing adoption of software-defined networking and network function virtualization. Enterprises are placing greater emphasis on network scalability, flexibility and centralized management as workloads become more widely distributed across cloud, edge and on-premises environments. Demand is also increasing for advanced traffic management, intelligent automation, real-time network monitoring and analytics. These capabilities help businesses optimize performance, identify operational issues and improve decision-making across critical network assets.

Rapid enterprise digital transformation remains a major market growth driver. Organizations are integrating cloud platforms, connected systems and edge computing workloads into daily operations to improve efficiency, connectivity and service delivery. These initiatives require scalable, low-latency network architectures capable of supporting real-time data processing across distributed environments. According to Eurostat, 59% of European Union enterprises reached at least a basic level of digital intensity in 2023. The share was 58% among small and medium-sized enterprises and 91% among large enterprises. More than 90% of EU SMEs are projected to reach at least a basic level of digital intensity by 2030, reinforcing long-term demand for modern network infrastructure and software solutions.

Technology providers are responding by developing advanced enterprise software that delivers centralized control, comprehensive visibility, automated optimization and real-time monitoring. In September 2025, Austria-based NEXSYS-ONE collaborated with Towers Infra Austria to introduce enterprise software for advanced network and infrastructure management. The solution supports the management of telecommunications towers and network assets, helping operators enhance performance, strengthen operational oversight and make better-informed infrastructure decisions.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In March 2024, Cisco Systems acquired Splunk for $28 billion. The transaction strengthened Cisco's ability to deliver integrated networking, security and observability solutions for enterprise environments. It also expanded the company's capabilities in software-defined and artificial intelligence-driven network operations, including data-centric automation, infrastructure monitoring and threat detection across distributed networks.

North America was the largest region in the network infrastructure and software market in 2025, supported by significant cloud adoption, advanced data center infrastructure and continued investment in enterprise networking. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud Based; Hybrid Environments

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Startups

4) By Application: Network Security; Network Optimization; Network Management; Data Center Management; Other Application Types

5) By End Use Industry: Telecommunications; Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology (IT) Enabled Services; Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Servers; Storage Devices; Networking Equipment; Control Units; Sensors

2) By Software: System Software; Application Software; Middleware Software; Security Software; Analytics Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Managed Services; Maintenance Services; Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Network Infrastructure and Software market report include:



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

NetApp Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Amdocs Limited

Ciena Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

BMC Software Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Netcracker Technology Corporation

Ribbon Communications Inc. SolarWinds Corporation

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