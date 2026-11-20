Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "District Heating - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global district heating market was valued at US$184.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$237.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Growth is supported by urbanization, stringent emissions regulations, rising demand for energy-efficient heating infrastructure, and continued investment in low-carbon energy systems.

The comprehensive global district heating market report provides detailed analysis of market trends, growth drivers, technology developments, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. The latest edition also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on equipment costs, supply chains, sourcing strategies, project economics, and geographic investment patterns.

District Heating Market Trends and Growth Drivers

District heating infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to urban energy and decarbonization strategies. Modern heat networks can incorporate combined heat and power (CHP), industrial waste heat, geothermal energy, solar thermal systems, biomass, large-scale heat pumps, and other renewable or recovered energy sources. This flexibility enables cities and utilities to reduce fossil-fuel dependence while improving energy security and system resilience.

Technology advances are strengthening market prospects. Higher-performance pipe insulation, improved heat exchangers, digital monitoring, automated controls, and lower-temperature networks are reducing transmission losses and improving operational efficiency. The integration of CHP facilities also supports efficient electricity and heat generation, while renewable energy technologies help utilities align infrastructure investment with emissions-reduction targets.

Government policies remain a major market catalyst. Energy-efficiency mandates, carbon-reduction programs, infrastructure incentives, and urban planning requirements are encouraging the development and modernization of district heating networks. Demand is particularly strong in densely populated urban areas and colder regions where centralized heating infrastructure can deliver operational and economic advantages at scale.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report analyzes the district heating market by value in U.S. dollars across the following segments:



Plant Type: Combined Heat and Power (CHP), boiler, and other plant types.

Application: Residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographic Coverage: World, United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe, and Rest of World.

The CHP plant segment is forecast to reach US$128.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. The boiler plant segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the analysis period.

Among major national markets, the United States district heating market was valued at US$24.4 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach US$10.7 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market conditions and investment trends in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global Tariff and Trade Impact

The latest edition incorporates tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. It examines supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, equipment pricing, manufacturing realignment, and the changing economics of district heating projects. Updated forecasts account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, with historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 and projections extending to 2030.

Competitive Intelligence and Company Coverage

The report includes updated global market share estimates, geographic presence assessments, and competitive positioning for leading, active, niche, and emerging participants. Profiles cover selected companies from a database of approximately 160 organizations, including:



Andritz AG

Agripower, Inc.

Aris Renewable Energy LLC

Aalborg Energie Technik A/S

Adven

Akershus Energi

AGO GmbH Energie + Anlagen

3S Antriebe GmbH

Atoll Energy

AUGUST FICHTER GmbH

Oresundskraft AB

Basalt Global Limited

Altawest SAS

A2A Banpu Public Company Limited

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks changing market prospects, regional demand patterns, population growth, urbanization, technology adoption, and key economic indicators influencing district heating investment. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts provides context for regulatory changes, tariff exposure, competitive developments, and emerging commercial opportunities.

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual market data and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Analysis of district heating market drivers, restraints, technologies, and investment opportunities.

Detailed plant-type, application, and regional market segmentation.

Assessment of tariff impacts, supply chain risks, and sourcing realignment.

Competitive intelligence, company profiles, and updated market share estimates.

Actionable insights supporting strategic planning, market entry, and revenue development. Complimentary report updates for one year, covering significant market developments.

The research addresses how the global district heating market will evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth potential, how trade and regulatory developments may affect investment, and how leading companies are positioned within the changing competitive landscape.

Key Attributes:

