NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xETFs, a New York-based investment adviser that makes differentiated investment opportunities accessible to investors via ETFs, is today launching the xETFs International Semiconductor Index ETF (ISMH).

ISMH tracks the VettaFi International Semiconductor Index, which holds 25 global non-U.S. companies in semiconductor or semiconductor-related businesses.2 Companies included in the index as of September 30, 2026 include, in xETFs' view, exposures across key areas of the semi supply chain:3



Design & IP

Equipment

Foundry

Memory

Assembly & Test Power & Embedded



“AI is fueling unprecedented global semiconductor growth with industry forecasters expecting 2026 chip sales of about $1.5 trillion, led by a surge in memory demand,”4 said Johnny Wu, Co-founder and CEO of xETFs.“Much of the chip supply chain contributing to this growth sits in Asia and Europe,1 so investors in many existing U.S. chip funds are missing key exposures, which is why we felt the need to launch ISMH. It offers that international exposure in one ticker, complementing investors' U.S. semiconductor holdings.”

The index includes 25 ex-U.S. companies listed on global exchanges. Each constituent must be among the 25 largest eligible companies by market cap that earn at least 50% of their revenue from semiconductor or semiconductor-related businesses, or at least 25% while ranking in the top five by market share.2 Top constituents in the index as of September 30, 2026 include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and ASML.3

“Much of chipmaking depends on specialists that lead a single step of the process, and several of them, such as Tokyo Electron and Kioxia, aren't listed on a U.S. stock exchange,”3 said Kenneth Wong, Chief Investment Officer of xETFs.“The Index captures those category leaders.2 With ISMH, investors can get exposure to these companies through a standard U.S. brokerage account, without trading on foreign exchanges or converting currency themselves.”

For more information on ISMH and the xETFs family of funds, please visit xetfs.com.

About xETFs

WallStreetX ETFs, Inc. DBA xETFs is a New York-based investment adviser focused on providing access to differentiated investment opportunities through ETFs. Built by derivatives and ETF specialists with decades of institutional experience, the firm develops ETFs that seek to generate income, manage volatility, unlock new sources of return, and are available in a simple, accessible format for modern investors. xETFs was founded by industry veterans Johnny Wu, Kenneth Wong, and Lisa Donohoe, whose experience spans derivatives structuring, ETF innovation, investment banking, and asset management at firms including Barclays, BlackRock, and Merrill Lynch. xETFs - advanced strategies, accessible ETFs. For more information, please visit xetfs.com.

Sources

1 McKinsey & Company, MassVision2050: Semiconductors, Dec. 2025; 2024 data.

2 Exchange Listed Funds Trust, ISMH Prospectus dated Sep. 17, 2026.

3 VettaFi, Index constituents and weights as of Sep. 30, 2026. Supply-chain stage groupings are xETFs' own and do not correspond to Index Provider classifications.

4 World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), Spring 2026 forecast, Jun. 2, 2026. Forecasts are estimates and may not be realized.

Important Disclosures

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's Prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting . Read the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. As with all funds, a shareholder is subject to the risk that his or her investment could lose money.

New Fund Risk - because the Fund is newly organized, it has a limited operating history for investors to evaluate.

Foreign Securities Risk - the Fund invests in non-U.S. companies and is subject to risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic developments, and differing accounting and reporting standards.

Asia Risk - the Fund expects significant exposure to Asian issuers, making it susceptible to economic, political, and regulatory developments in the region.

Semiconductor Companies Risk - semiconductor companies are subject to rapid technological change, competition, cyclical demand patterns, supply chain disruptions, and significant capital requirements.

Concentration / Index Concentration Risk - because the Fund concentrates its investments in the semiconductor industry and information technology sector, it may be more volatile than a broadly diversified fund.

Emerging Markets Risk - since the prospectus states the Fund expects significant exposure to emerging markets, this would be a logical risk to include.

Market Risk - the value of Fund shares may fluctuate due to overall market conditions.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value, may trade at prices above or below net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. For a complete description of the Fund's principal risks, please refer to the Prospectus.

Index constituents and weights shown are those of the VettaFi International Semiconductor Index as of the date stated, are subject to change, and may differ from the Fund's holdings. References to individual companies are for illustrative purposes and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Supply-chain stage groupings are an xETFs classification and are not part of the Index methodology. Third-party market forecasts, company guidance, and market-share estimates are forward-looking and may not be realized.

VettaFi LLC is the Index Provider and is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the Fund's investment adviser. The Fund is a series of Exchange Listed Funds Trust and is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with xETFs, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates.

To learn more about ISMH, please visit the fund page at , which offers more detailed information about the Fund's goals and objectives and key fund risks, and where the Fund prospectus may be viewed and obtained.