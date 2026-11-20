Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power monitoring market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Market growth is supported by rising energy costs, increasingly complex electrical infrastructure, sustainability requirements, and continued investment in smart grids, renewable energy, data centers, electric vehicle charging networks, and industrial digitalization.

The comprehensive market report analyzes current power monitoring market trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, segment opportunities, regional forecasts, and global tariff developments. It also evaluates how trade policy changes, supply chain disruptions, sourcing shifts, and economic uncertainty may affect market performance through 2030.

Power Monitoring Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Power monitoring systems are becoming increasingly important to organizations seeking to improve electrical reliability, optimize energy consumption, reduce operating costs, and meet regulatory and sustainability objectives. Continuous monitoring enables businesses and infrastructure operators to identify inefficiencies, detect anomalies, minimize equipment failures, and support predictive maintenance strategies.

Technology innovation continues to expand power monitoring capabilities. Advanced sensors, smart meters, Internet of Things devices, cloud platforms, and connected communication networks support real-time data collection and remote system management. Big data analytics and machine learning further improve anomaly detection, demand forecasting, equipment diagnostics, and corrective-action planning.

Smart grid deployment represents a major market trend, combining power monitoring with advanced communication, automation, and control technologies. Demand is also increasing for solutions that manage the variability of renewable energy generation and support integration with conventional electrical infrastructure. Industry 4.0 initiatives, smart city programs, and intelligent energy management platforms are creating additional opportunities for hardware, software, and service providers.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of power monitoring, energy management, industrial automation, and digital infrastructure. Growth is being reinforced by the expansion of energy-intensive facilities, including data centers and advanced manufacturing plants, alongside the rapid development of electric vehicle charging stations. Organizations are prioritizing systems that provide real-time visibility, scalable analytics, remote access, and integration with broader operational technology platforms.

The report also tracks how environmental regulations and corporate decarbonization commitments are influencing purchasing decisions. Power monitoring solutions can support emissions reduction programs by improving energy efficiency, validating performance, and enabling more effective resource planning. At the same time, tariff changes and supply chain realignment may affect component availability, sourcing strategies, manufacturing costs, and regional competitiveness.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook



By component: Hardware, software, and services.

By end use: Manufacturing and process industries, utilities and renewables, public infrastructure, data centers, and electric vehicle charging stations. By geography: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with detailed analysis of major national markets.

Power monitoring hardware is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The United States market was valued at approximately US$1 billion in 2024, while China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$536.1 million by 2030. The report also assesses growth patterns in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, Australia, South Korea, and other high-potential markets.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Independent annual sales analysis and power monitoring market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, and revenue opportunities.

Analysis of global tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing disruption, and geographic supply chain realignment across more than 180 countries.

Updated 2025 market share estimates and competitive positioning of major industry participants.

Evaluation of economic indicators, urbanization trends, innovation priorities, and regional market prospects. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 66 companies operating across the global power monitoring market. Featured participants include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Analog Devices, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., EXFO, Inc., Fluke Corporation, ETAP, Eaton Industries GmbH, Aveva Group PLC, ElMeasure India Pvt. Ltd., Albireo Energy LLC, eGauge Systems LLC, Accuenergy Canada Inc., and Atandra Energy Private Limited.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global power monitoring market develop through 2030?

Which technologies, applications, and end-use sectors will generate the strongest growth?

How will tariffs, economic uncertainty, and supply chain changes affect forecasts?

Which geographic markets and component categories offer the greatest opportunities? How are leading power monitoring companies positioned within the competitive landscape?

This report provides decision-makers with market intelligence designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, competitive benchmarking, product development, and identification of emerging opportunities across the global power monitoring industry.

Key Attributes:

