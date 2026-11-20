MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual summit will explore how emerging technologies and federal policy can improve early detection, expand transplant opportunities and help patients access advances in kidney care.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund's (AKF) fourth annual Patient Access Initiative (PAI) Summit will take place today in Washington, D.C., highlighting advances in kidney care, the importance of timely diagnosis and ensuring patients have access to new treatment options.

The summit will bring together patients, policymakers, advocates, healthcare professionals, industry representatives and innovators to examine how policy can help translate progress in kidney care into better outcomes for patients. Robert Montgomery, MD, PhD, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, will headline the event as keynote speaker on the future of transplantation. U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) , who introduced the PREVENT ESRD Act (H.R. 9891 ), will address attendees via recorded video on how earlier disease detection and robust treatment could help those living with kidney disease.

Building upon the discussion from the previous year, this year's summit will examine opportunities to improve kidney care at every stage of the disease. Discussions will focus on making early detection more routine through expanded screening protocols, including through the use of artificial intelligence and predictive tools. Participants will also explore ways to improve care coordination across kidney, cardiovascular and metabolic health. They will also address barriers to transplantation, including financial obstacles and challenges with post-transplant care.

“Too many people face barriers that keep them from getting the kidney care they need, even as research and technology create new opportunities to improve diagnosis and treatment,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“Bringing the kidney community together allows us to identify practical policy solutions and work toward a healthcare system in which advances in research and innovation translate into meaningful, accessible improvements in patients' lives.”

Kidney disease remains a significant public health challenge in the United States, affecting approximately 1 in 7 adults. For the more than 830,000 Americans living with kidney failure, treatment often means relying on dialysis several times a week or receiving a kidney transplant. Expanding opportunities to identify kidney disease earlier and connect patients with appropriate care is critical to slowing disease progression and reducing the number of people who advance to kidney failure.

AKF is grateful for the generous support of Leadership Sponsors CorMedix Inc., Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Champion Sponsor Merck & Co., Inc. and Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation (Novartis) and Supporting Sponsors Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CareDx, CSL Vifor and Keenova Therapeutics, all of whom made the AKF Patient Access Initiative Summit possible.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KIDNEY FUND

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received more than 25 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

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CONTACT: Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077...