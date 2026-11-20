MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Friday promotion runs November 20–December 1, offering multiple ways for IT professionals to strengthen technical skills through training, labs, and certifications.

Cary, NC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and technology environments become increasingly complex, the need for accessible, hands-on technical training has never been more important. INE, a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity training, today announced its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, offering a range of limited-time opportunities for professionals to strengthen their skills from November 20 through December 1, 2026.

With cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and AI increasingly interconnected, technical professionals must be prepared to recognize emerging threats, navigate complex environments, and apply their knowledge in real-world situations. Traditional, theory-based learning alone cannot fully prepare practitioners for these challenges, making practical experience a critical component of workforce readiness.

INE's Black Friday promotion is designed to make that experience more accessible, offering multiple ways for learners to invest in their professional development. Whether beginning an IT career, advancing existing expertise, seeking additional hands-on practice, or preparing to earn a professional certification, participants can explore training subscriptions, practical lab experiences, and certification opportunities aligned with their individual goals.

Built around INE's Learn It. Lab It. Prove It. Use It. philosophy, the promotion reflects the company's commitment to helping professionals move beyond theoretical knowledge to develop, validate, and apply technical skills in an evolving threat landscape.

Beyond individual training, INE Enterpris helps organizations strengthen workforce readiness through scalable, hands-on cybersecurity and IT training, practical skills assessments, and learning solutions designed to build technical capabilities across teams.

The promotion begins November 20 and concludes December 1, 2026. To explore available offers and find the right next step, visit INE's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion.

About INE

INE is a global provider of online networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT training and certifications. Through hands-on labs, expert instruction, and enterprise-ready learning solutions, INE helps individuals and organizations develop the technical skills needed to secure increasingly complex digital environments. Serving enterprises, government agencies, and IT professionals worldwide, INE is committed to building workforce readiness through practical, real-world training.

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INE Expands Access to Hands-On Cybersecurity Training Amid Growing Threat Landscape

CONTACT: Madi Brester INE...