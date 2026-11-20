Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Building-to-Grid Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Building-to-Grid Technology Market, valued at US$1.7 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$6.8 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 21.8% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, distributed energy resources, building electrification and rising demand for flexible energy management.

Building-to-Grid Technology Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Building-to-grid technology is becoming a strategic component of modern energy infrastructure as residential, commercial and industrial buildings assume a more active role in electricity markets. Smart inverters, energy storage systems, building energy management platforms and bidirectional communication technologies allow connected buildings to adjust consumption, store surplus power and export electricity in response to grid conditions.

These capabilities support demand response, peak-load management and ancillary grid services while improving system reliability and resilience. Adoption is accelerating as utilities and energy market participants seek to balance variable renewable generation, manage electrification-related demand and reduce pressure on transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Advances in Internet of Things-enabled building energy management systems, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and edge computing are improving automated control across heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting, battery storage and electric vehicle charging. Integration with rooftop solar systems, behind-the-meter batteries and electric vehicle infrastructure is also expanding the operational scope of building-to-grid platforms.

Standards including OpenADR and IEEE 2030.5, together with broader interoperability frameworks, are supporting communication between buildings, aggregators and utility networks. Cloud-based controls and stronger cybersecurity protocols are further enabling secure, scalable deployments. Pilot programs and regulatory initiatives across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific continue to demonstrate the technology's potential to flatten load curves, facilitate renewable energy integration and defer conventional grid investments.

Regional and End-Use Market Outlook

North America and Europe currently lead building-to-grid technology deployment. Growth in North America is supported by utility pilot programs, state-level decarbonization targets, demand response markets and U.S. Department of Energy smart-grid initiatives. European adoption is advancing through climate-neutrality policies, building-performance requirements and investment in energy-positive public and commercial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to generate substantial growth, led by China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India. Time-of-use electricity pricing, prosumer incentives, microgrid development and solar-plus-storage deployment are creating favorable conditions for building-to-grid integration.

Commercial real estate, data centers, educational and corporate campuses, municipal facilities and industrial plants represent important end-use markets because of their substantial energy requirements and load-management potential. Residential adoption is also increasing within net-zero developments, smart homes and properties equipped with electric vehicle charging, rooftop solar and battery storage.

Market Segment and Geographic Insights



The smart sensing segment is forecast to reach US$2.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 21.4%.

The smart metering segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at US$469.8 million in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 27.8%, reaching approximately US$1.6 billion by 2032. Additional growth opportunities are identified across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Building-to-Grid Technology Market by market value in U.S. dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Technology: Smart sensing, smart metering, control technology, energy storage and other technologies.

End Use: Commercial, industrial and residential. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, including detailed analysis of major national markets.

Strategic Value of the Market Report



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts through 2032.

Assessment of major market trends, growth drivers, constraints and emerging revenue opportunities.

Regional and segment-level analysis of market development and competitive positioning.

Company profiles covering leading participants and their role in the competitive environment.

Actionable intelligence to support investment, product development, market-entry and partnership decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, corporate activity, technology development and policy changes. Its analysis integrates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academia with intelligence drawn from conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

The report connects these signals with strategic market direction, identifying the technologies, policies and competitive developments most likely to influence adoption. Market share analysis is provided where relevant, with regional detail reflecting differences in competitive structures, regulatory environments and deployment maturity.

Companies Featured

Companies covered include ABB Ltd., AlphaStruxure, Bloom Energy Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enphase Energy, Inc., General Electric Company, GridPoint, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, S&C Electric Company, Stem, Inc. and Trane Technologies plc.

As utilities increasingly recognize grid-interactive buildings as dispatchable energy assets, time-varying tariffs, virtual power plant programs and performance-based incentives are expected to strengthen the commercial case for adoption. Corporate sustainability targets and energy cost optimization will provide additional momentum as building-to-grid technology progresses toward greater standardization, interoperability and global scale.

Key Attributes

