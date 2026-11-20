MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating 20 years in business, the Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partner Worldwide achieves Wiley's highest level of partner recognition for the third consecutive year while expanding access to DiSC assessments and professional development resources.

St. Petersburg, FL, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Life's Path, a Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partner Worldwide, announces that it has earned the 2026 Wiley Platinum Award, marking its third consecutive Platinum Award recognition for 2024, 2025, and 2026.







Your Life's Path 3 Time Wiley Platinum Award Partner Worldwide For Official DiSC Assessments

The Platinum Award represents the highest level of achievement available to Wiley Authorized Partners. Prior to earning Platinum recognition, Your Life's Path was a Wiley Diamond Award Partner for 14 consecutive years, from 2010 through 2023. Together, these distinctions reflect the company's longstanding record of achievement and commitment to providing workplace assessment and professional development solutions.

The recognition coincides with the company's 20th anniversary and several initiatives designed to help organizations access DISC assessments, leadership development resources, and workplace communication solutions.

"Organizations are increasingly looking for practical, accessible ways to improve communication and strengthen team performance," said Diane Ewing, Founder and President of Your Life's Path. "The launch of our AI-powered DISC resource, together with our expanded presence in the ATD and SHRM vendor directories, reflects our commitment to making valuable workplace development tools easier to discover and access. We see these initiatives as important opportunities to support more organizations as their needs continue to evolve."

Introducing Your Life's Path AI

As part of its continued commitment to workplace learning and professional development, Your Life's Path has launched Your Life's Path AI, a complimentary online resource designed to help individuals and organizations explore DISC behavioral styles and improve workplace communication.

The AI-powered resource provides general guidance on communication preferences, leadership, collaboration, and workplace challenges. It also helps visitors explore DISC assessment solutions appropriate for their organizational needs.

The resource is available at:

Expanding Visibility Through ATD and SHRM Vendor Directories

Your Life's Path has also expanded its presence in two professional development and human resources vendor directories.

The company's listing in the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Vendor Directory provides training and talent development professionals with information about its DISC assessments, certification programs, workshops, and organizational development solutions.

ATD Vendor Directory:



Additionally, Your Life's Path has established a Featured Listing in the SHRM Vendor Directory, providing HR professionals with access to information about its assessment products, leadership development programs, team-building services, and workplace training resources.

SHRM Vendor Directory:



These expanded directory listings support the company's efforts to connect with HR leaders, corporate trainers, talent development professionals, and organizations seeking solutions to strengthen workplace effectiveness.

"Celebrating 20 years in business while receiving our third consecutive Wiley Platinum Award is an especially meaningful milestone for Your Life's Path," said Chris Ewing, Managing Partner of Your Life's Path. "Since 2006, our commitment has been to help organizations strengthen communication, develop effective leaders, and build more successful teams. We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over the years, and we look forward to continuing to provide the tools and resources that help people work better together."

Celebrating 20 Years of Helping Organizations Succeed

Founded in 2006, Your Life's Path celebrates 20 years of helping individuals and organizations better understand behavioral differences, improve communication, and develop stronger working relationships.

As a Wiley Authorized Partner, the company offers Everything DiSC® assessments, DiSC® Classic, The Five Behaviors®, PXT SelectTM, facilitator certification, and customized virtual and onsite workshops.

The company's progression from 14 consecutive years of Diamond Award recognition to three consecutive Platinum Awards demonstrates a sustained commitment to excellence in workplace assessments and professional development.

About Your Life's Path

Your Life's Path is a Wiley Authorized Partner, recognized as a Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partner Worldwide and a three-time Wiley Platinum Award Winner (2024–2026), Wiley's highest level of partner recognition. Previously a Wiley Diamond Award Partner from 2010 through 2023, the company has a longstanding history of achievement.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Your Life's Path provides DISC assessments, leadership development solutions, facilitator certification, and workplace training programs to organizations and individuals.

Press Inquiries

Diane Ewing

diane [at] yourlifespath.com

