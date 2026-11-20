MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world's trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of the Almaviva Group, today announced that Iteris Vantage ApexAI-powered hybrid video detection has been approved for deployment by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and added to the ITD Qualified Products List (QPL).

The QPL listing now gives all state and local transportation agencies in Idaho access to an advanced detection option. Vantage Apex combines 1080p HD video and 4D/HD radar with Vantage AI ProTM for stop-bar and advanced detection, extending more than 600 feet beyond the stop bar. This expanded visibility helps agencies better understand traffic patterns, monitor multimodal activity, and make more informed decisions about signal timing, transportation planning, and intersection operations.

On the ITD QPL, Vantage Apex is now listed under Category 656, Traffic Control Signal, and Subcategory 713.09.C, Detection (Video Systems). Vantage Apex is also Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant, supporting those agencies pursuing projects that are subject to applicable BABA requirements.

“Approval in Idaho reflects the growing need for more advanced intersection detection across the country. As transportation agencies work to improve safety and manage increasingly complex traffic environments, new standards are required,” said Adam Cook, General Manager, Connected Roadway Solutions at Iteris.“Vantage Apex detection, paired with the ClearGuide® cloud analytics platform, gives agencies access to physical AI with ground truth data, including eight road-user classifications, to inform signal timing decisions and support their complex intersection operations.”

Purpose-built and trained by Iteris experts on real-world intersection videos, Vantage AI Pro strengthens object classifications, improves detection consistency, and adds real-time bounding boxes for instant validation. From blinding glare to snow-covered lanes, Vantage Apex is designed to maintain consistent detection in challenging conditions where conventional video-only or radar- only solutions may struggle. Vantage Apex joins Vantage NextTM, which was already previously approved by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and on the ITD Qualified Products List (QPL). Idaho agencies now have two detection solutions to help improve intersection operations, support roadway safety, and deliver intersection intelligence.

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About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions powered by physical AI and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Cloud-enabled solutions from Iteris help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding $2 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting- edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity, the Group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market's strategic sectors, including public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. .

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris Media Contact

Olivia Farber

Tel: (949)542-9232

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