MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The clinic outlines consultation and follow-up questions for U.S. patients considering treatment at its locations in Tijuana, Monterrey and Mexico City.

Tijuana, BC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capilea Mexico, which provides hair restoration care in Tijuana, Monterrey and Mexico City, is announcing its personalized assessment process for U.S. patients considering hair transplant treatment. The evaluation considers the cause and pattern of hair loss, donor-area hair density, general health and realistic expectations. Assessments are available online and in person, with the clinical team identifying what needs to be examined in person before treatment. According to information supplied by the company, follow-up extends for 18 months after the procedure.







Capilea Mexico emphasizes personalized assessment before hair transplant treatment.

Capilea's published patient information describes an evaluation that considers the cause and pattern of hair loss, donor-area hair density, general health and realistic expectations. These factors provide the basis for discussing whether a proposed procedure is suitable for the individual rather than assuming that the same plan applies to every patient.

Within that approach, donor-area evaluation is one part of the personalized assessment, not its sole purpose. The consultation also provides an opportunity to discuss treatment history, concerns about medication, the proposed area of coverage and the limits of the treatment being considered.

Assessments are available online and in person. The online assessment allows patients to share information and discuss initial questions, while the clinical team identifies what needs to be examined in person before treatment.

That assessment also provides the basis for a personalized hair transplant quotation. Capilea connects the proposed cost with the individual treatment plan, so patients can understand the procedure, the area to be treated and the care involved before reviewing a price.

The priority is to resolve clinical and practical questions before comparing quotations. Patients can then review which services are included, how the proposed care responds to their needs and what additional arrangements may be required, rather than treating a published figure as a complete plan.

The questions Capilea is encouraging prospective patients to resolve include:



What findings support the proposed treatment, and what still needs to be checked in person?

How do the patient's treatment history, expectations and donor-area findings affect the plan?

Which surgical or nonsurgical options should be discussed, including their risks and limits?

Who will perform the assessment and procedure, and what are that clinician's qualifications? What follow-up is planned, and how will concerns be handled after the patient returns home?

According to information supplied by the company, Capilea's follow-up extends for 18 months after the procedure to monitor the patient's progress.

For U.S. patients, the planning discussion should also establish the schedule and format of reviews, the contact responsible for postoperative questions and the circumstances that could require an in-person examination. Patients can request written details about which appointments are included, what additional care could cost and how records and instructions will be provided.

Capilea provides care at locations in Tijuana, Monterrey and Mexico City. Before choosing a location, prospective patients can confirm who will assess their case and perform the procedure at that branch, as well as how their consultation, treatment and subsequent reviews would be organized.

The clinic's message is that treatment and travel decisions should follow a clear discussion of the individual plan. Personalized assessment is presented as the starting point for that discussion, while follow-up arrangements remain a separate matter to confirm before proceeding.

About Capilea Mexico

Capilea has more than 25 years of experience in hair restoration and a presence in 13 countries. In Mexico, it provides care in Tijuana, Monterrey and Mexico City. Its English-language website provides information about its services and consultation process.

Consultation room at Capilea's Monterrey clinic.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Héctor Treviño

admin [at] capileamexico.com



NewCity Medical Plaza

P.o del Centenario 9580-Piso 2106, Zona Urbana Río Tijuana

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: